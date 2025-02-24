Emergency services rush to battle Inverness house fire

Fire crews have rushed to extinguish a blaze at an Inverness property.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a house on Ord Terrace at 6.44pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances from Inverness to the scene.

The street was cordoned off while emergency services attended, though the cordon has since been removed.

Later, the fire was extinguished and they received the stop signal at 8.21pm.

Pictures from the scene showed long hoses laid on the street while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Residents reported at least two police vehicles in attendance.

Firefighters were mainly seen at the back of the property – where it was also cordoned off.

It is unknown if there have been any injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

