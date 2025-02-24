News Gallery: All the best pictures as the Northern Lights dazzle in the north and north-east The beautiful Aurora Borealis was visible across Scotland on Monday night. The Northern Lights over Tomintoul today. Image: Mark Ranner. By Ena Saracevic February 24 2025, 10:03 pm February 24 2025, 10:03 pm Share Gallery: All the best pictures as the Northern Lights dazzle in the north and north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6700155/photo-gallery-northern-lights/ Copy Link 0 comment Residents across the north and north-east have had the chance to spot the Northern Lights tonight. Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide, from Benbecula to Newmachar, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night. Amateur and professional photographers alike were on hand to capture the spectacular light show often regarded as the holy grail of sky watching. The natural phenomena is caused by geomagnetic storms from the sun, and are visible as beautiful waves of light that dance through the sky. We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers from around the north and north-east. Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below. The lights were visible across the north. Image: Graeme Shinnie. The Aurora Borealis in Kiltarlity. Image: Kelly Finlayson. A Maud resident spotted today’s lights. Image: Laura Lindsay. The lights were beautifully captured in Keith. Image: Claire Alldritt. The Northern Lights shining down on the River Findhorn. Image: Scott Innes. One resident spotted the lights from Benbecula. Image: Sharon Richards. Many Elgin residents looked out their windows to see the lights. Image: Erika Erika. Peter snapped a picture of the lights while out on the North Sea 20 miles north-east from Peterhead. Image: Peter Bruce. The Northern Lights in Newmachar. Image: Amber Roy.
