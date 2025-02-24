Gallery: All the best pictures as the Northern Lights dazzle in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All the best pictures as the Northern Lights dazzle in the north and north-east

The beautiful Aurora Borealis was visible across Scotland on Monday night.

The Northern Lights over Tomintoul today. Image: Mark Ranner.
By Ena Saracevic

Residents across the north and north-east have had the chance to spot the Northern Lights tonight.

Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide, from Benbecula to Newmachar, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night.

Amateur and professional photographers alike were on hand to capture the spectacular light show often regarded as the holy grail of sky watching.

The natural phenomena is caused by geomagnetic storms from the sun, and are visible as beautiful waves of light that dance through the sky.

We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers from around the north and north-east.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

The lights were visible across the north. Image: Graeme Shinnie.
The Aurora Borealis in Kiltarlity. Image: Kelly Finlayson.
A Maud resident spotted today’s lights. Image: Laura Lindsay.
The lights were beautifully captured in Keith. Image: Claire Alldritt.
The Northern Lights shining down on the River Findhorn. Image: Scott Innes.
One resident spotted the lights from Benbecula. Image: Sharon Richards.
Many Elgin residents looked out their windows to see the lights. Image: Erika Erika.
Peter snapped a picture of the lights while out on the North Sea 20 miles north-east from Peterhead. Image: Peter Bruce.
The Northern Lights in Newmachar. Image: Amber Roy.

