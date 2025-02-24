Gallery: All the best pictures as the Northern Lights dazzle in the north and north-east

Residents across the north and north-east have had the chance to spot the Northern Lights tonight.

Stunning shades of green, pink and purple were visible far and wide, from Benbecula to Newmachar, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night.

Amateur and professional photographers alike were on hand to capture the spectacular light show often regarded as the holy grail of sky watching.

The natural phenomena is caused by geomagnetic storms from the sun, and are visible as beautiful waves of light that dance through the sky.

We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures submitted by our readers from around the north and north-east.

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.