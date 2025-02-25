Subway replacement at Union Square REVEALED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Subway replacement at Union Square REVEALED

The new shop is expected to open in spring.

By Chris Cromar
Shutter closed outside Subway in Union Square.
Subway's closure in Union Square was announced last week. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square has announced the replacement for the recently closed Subway – and it is great news for pastry fans.

Beloved bakery chain Greggs, which already has a store at the Aberdeen mall, will be expanding its reach to where the sandwich takeaway and sit-in was previously located.

The official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the newly expanded setting for the makers of the steak bake is expected to open in spring.

Greggs.
Greggs is expanding its premises at Union Square. Image: Universal News and Sport (Scotland).

It will be replacing the chain’s site at 4 East Mall, which does not have any sitting areas, to the bigger premises next door at Unit 33.

This means the baker will still be on the ground floor near the bus station.

Having been a staple of Union Square for more than a decade, Subway’s permanent closure was announced last week.

Bosses at the centre – which opened in October 2009 – have said the move from Greggs emphasises its growing appeal and its position as a prime location for brand expansion.

‘More exciting new retail openings on the horizon’

Centre director Ryan Manson said: “This growth reflects the positive retail and leisure environment we’ve fostered at Union Square and we’re grateful to our customers for their ongoing support.

“We have more exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space. We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.”

“Actively listening” to retailers and customers, as well as “aligning its offering with evolving consumer preferences”, there has been numerous changes at the Guild Street shopping centre so far this year.

Wingstop Union Square.
Global fried chicken chain Wingstop will be opening at Union Square. Image: Supplied.

In terms of food offerings, Indian restaurant Singh Street  opened on the first floor and last week.

Recently, the locations of global fried chicken joint Wingstop and sushi and noodle bar Maki and Ramen were revealed.

Another “positive trend” for Union Square according to bosses is the increasing interest from brands.

So far this year, clothing store Fat Face closed after being asked to leave by landlords.  Superdry also shut for good this month.

Victoria's Secret.
Lingerie store Victoria’s Secret is coming to Union Square. Image: Shutterstock/Pius Koller.

Hollister is set to shut up shop for the final time at Union Square on February 28.

However, these stores will not lay vacant for long.

Women’s brand Hobbs, which has a store in the Bon Accord centre, will move into the unit occupied by Hollister.

Meanwhile, lingerie staple Victoria’s Secret will move into the former Superdry unit.

The firm will invest £500,000 in giving the premises a makeover.

