Subway replacement at Union Square REVEALED

Aberdeen shopping centre Union Square has announced the replacement for the recently closed Subway – and it is great news for pastry fans.

Beloved bakery chain Greggs, which already has a store at the Aberdeen mall, will be expanding its reach to where the sandwich takeaway and sit-in was previously located.

The official opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the newly expanded setting for the makers of the steak bake is expected to open in spring.

It will be replacing the chain’s site at 4 East Mall, which does not have any sitting areas, to the bigger premises next door at Unit 33.

This means the baker will still be on the ground floor near the bus station.

Having been a staple of Union Square for more than a decade, Subway’s permanent closure was announced last week.

Bosses at the centre – which opened in October 2009 – have said the move from Greggs emphasises its growing appeal and its position as a prime location for brand expansion.

‘More exciting new retail openings on the horizon’

Centre director Ryan Manson said: “This growth reflects the positive retail and leisure environment we’ve fostered at Union Square and we’re grateful to our customers for their ongoing support.

“We have more exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space. We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.”

“Actively listening” to retailers and customers, as well as “aligning its offering with evolving consumer preferences”, there has been numerous changes at the Guild Street shopping centre so far this year.

In terms of food offerings, Indian restaurant Singh Street opened on the first floor and last week.

Recently, the locations of global fried chicken joint Wingstop and sushi and noodle bar Maki and Ramen were revealed.

Another “positive trend” for Union Square according to bosses is the increasing interest from brands.

So far this year, clothing store Fat Face closed after being asked to leave by landlords. Superdry also shut for good this month.

Hollister is set to shut up shop for the final time at Union Square on February 28.

However, these stores will not lay vacant for long.

Women’s brand Hobbs, which has a store in the Bon Accord centre, will move into the unit occupied by Hollister.

Meanwhile, lingerie staple Victoria’s Secret will move into the former Superdry unit.

The firm will invest £500,000 in giving the premises a makeover.