Grab and Go takeaway proposed for end of Harry Potter line and car wash bay plan at Morrisons in Fort William

This week, we feature a plan for 50ft floodlights at a clubhouse in Oban and a granny flat plan at Hayfield in Oban.

There is also a valeting bay at Morrisons in Fort William, and at Mallaig Railway Station, there is a change of use of a station office into a hot food takeaway.

Extension and installation of valeting lane for Morrisons in Fort William

Morrisons in Fort William is planning an extension to its existing petrol filling station and the installation of a valeting bay.

The filling station is owned by Motor Fuel Group.

It plans to remove the existing air and vacuum units to install a one-vehicle valeting bay.

At the same time, it is proposed to build a single-storey extension to the existing petrol filling station’s sales building and carry out associated works.

The application has been lodged by Carney Sweeney on behalf of Motor Fuel Group, whose head office is in St Albans.

There was no pre-planning application discussion about the petrol station plans.

The plan was lodged on January 23, validated on February 5, and is likely to be determined by April 4.

Mallaig Train Station change of use to hot food takeaway on Harry Potter train line

Harry Potter fans will be delighted with an application lodged with Highland Council for a new takeaway in former offices at Mallaig Train Station.

The proposed deli counter would be stocked seven days a week with fresh bakes, sandwiches, coffee, cakes, and hot food using local produce.

Upstairs, there will be a commercial kitchen and storage area.

The application was lodged by Bloom and Graze Limited on January 13 and validated on February 11.

Bloom and Graze is owned by Brogan Dempster, who has recently been awarded the catering contract for the Harry Potter train, the Jacobite steam train.

Mrs Dempster, who is from Mallaig, said in paperwork associated with the application that she plans to employ up to 14 people.

She said: “I left school with no grades or goals, and I watched all of my friends move away to Glasgow or Edinburgh to study.

“I worked my way up through many management roles within hospitality and event management for 15 years before I then started my own business during Covid in 2021.

“I wanted to find a way to bring people back together safely, which began with delivering grazeboxes (cheese and charcuterie) so people could picnic while socially distanced.

“The business took off, and I very quickly became a grazebox delivery service, event/wedding caterer, and busy mobile deli café in the centre of Mallaig.

“Over the last three years, the business has doubled and has just recently taken the next big step by securing the Jacobite Steam Train catering contract.

“I run this entire business from my home, and I am the only person who makes grazeboxes, bakes food, delivers, and carries out all the back-end operations of the business.”

Two people are already employed seasonally by Mrs Dempster at the Horsebox Deli catering truck.

She said she has the “potential to hire another 12 from 2025, but I want to have a professional, safe, and fun work environment for them, which I cannot offer in a horsebox.”

The building would be transformed to include an existing window, which would become a “shop window” offering “a bright, friendly, and inviting Grab & Go deli counter.”

Upstairs includes rooms for storage and a large catering kitchen.

She continued: “Mallaig, as a village, couldn’t keep up with the seasonal steam train custom, and there weren’t enough places to grab fresh food quickly if you didn’t want to sit in a seafood restaurant.

“Since then, two other premises have also closed down.”

Talking about the five-and-a-half-hour journey to Oban, she continued: “ScotRail terminated the refreshment trolley on the West Highland Line trains in 2021, leaving visitors to board the train with no access to refreshments until Crianlarich.”

50ft floodlights for Glencruitten club

A plan for four 50ft floodlights at Oban and Lorne Rugby Football Club has been approved by Argyll and Bute Council planners.

The lights will initially be 236 lux for 100 hours, reducing to 212 lux. A household light bulb in a family living room is around 50 lux.

Lux is the unit of measurement for how much light falls on a surface.

The floodlights will replace ageing floodlights on the perimeter of the rugby pitch in Glencruitten.

A pre-planning application has taken place regarding the proposal.

It shows there is a wider plan to improve the facilities at the club.

In the club’s application to improve the lights, it is understood: “A formal planning application is likely to be supported by the planning authority.”

In a letter approving the proposal, planners said: “Prior to the floodlighting columns hereby approved first becoming operational, the existing floodlighting columns shall be removed from the site.”

The application was lodged on December 17 and validated on January 9. Argyll and Bute planners gave the green light to the plan on Monday, February 24.

Granny flat plan for Hayfield in Oban

A family home in Oban could soon have its own garden “granny flat”.

The owners of the property at 5 Hayfield in Oban have applied to Argyll and Bute Council to build a unit.

The plans submitted are for a standalone, one-storey building that will include two ensuite bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen-dining room.

It will be located at the rear of the detached home.

Plans have been drawn up by Beaton and McMurchy of Taynuilt.

The application was lodged on February 18 and validated the same day. Argyll and Bute planners have said the application is due to be determined on April 17.

Determination on applications

Fort William

A certificate of lawfulness has been issued to developers who want to build business units in Fort William.

St Andrews Guest House in Fort William has been granted permission for alternations to allow for short term lets.

Permission was approved for a new hot food takeaway in Oban.

Oban

A garden outbuilding has been permitted on Glenshellach Road.

