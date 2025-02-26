Grab and Go takeaway proposed for end of Harry Potter line and car wash bay plan at Morrisons in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grab and Go takeaway proposed for end of Harry Potter line and car wash bay plan at Morrisons in Fort William

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

Planning Ahead Oban and Fort William. Train station plan for Harry Potter train line.
Planning Ahead: Oban and Fort William. Mallaig train station will be converted to a commercial kitchen and grab and go takeaway. Image: DC Thomson Design/ Google Street View.
By Louise Glen

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

And it joins our north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for 50ft floodlights at a clubhouse in Oban and a granny flat plan at Hayfield in Oban.

There is also a valeting bay at Morrisons in Fort William, and at Mallaig Railway Station, there is a change of use of a station office into a hot food takeaway.

Extension and installation of valeting lane for Morrisons in Fort William

Morrisons garage in Fort William
The owners of Morrisons service station in Fort William have applied for an extension and a valeting lane. Image: Google Street View.

Morrisons in Fort William is planning an extension to its existing petrol filling station and the installation of a valeting bay.

The filling station is owned by Motor Fuel Group.

It plans to remove the existing air and vacuum units to install a one-vehicle valeting bay.

At the same time, it is proposed to build a single-storey extension to the existing petrol filling station’s sales building and carry out associated works.

The application has been lodged by Carney Sweeney on behalf of Motor Fuel Group, whose head office is in St Albans.

There was no pre-planning application discussion about the petrol station plans.

The plan was lodged on January 23, validated on February 5, and is likely to be determined by April 4.

Mallaig Train Station change of use to hot food takeaway on Harry Potter train line

Planning Ahead: A plan for a new takeaway and commercial kitchen at Mallaig Train Station.
Planning Ahead: A plan for a new takeaway and commercial kitchen at Mallaig Train Station. Image: Highland Council/ Kearney Donald Partnership.

Harry Potter fans will be delighted with an application lodged with Highland Council for a new takeaway in former offices at Mallaig Train Station.

The proposed deli counter would be stocked seven days a week with fresh bakes, sandwiches, coffee, cakes, and hot food using local produce.

Upstairs, there will be a commercial kitchen and storage area.

The application was lodged by Bloom and Graze Limited on January 13 and validated on February 11.

Bloom and Graze is owned by Brogan Dempster, who has recently been awarded the catering contract for the Harry Potter train, the Jacobite steam train.

Mrs Dempster, who is from Mallaig, said in paperwork associated with the application that she plans to employ up to 14 people.

She said: “I left school with no grades or goals, and I watched all of my friends move away to Glasgow or Edinburgh to study.

The 'Harry Potter train' aka The Jacobite, on which The Hogwarts Express was based, on the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
The ‘Harry Potter train’ aka The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I worked my way up through many management roles within hospitality and event management for 15 years before I then started my own business during Covid in 2021.

“I wanted to find a way to bring people back together safely, which began with delivering grazeboxes (cheese and charcuterie) so people could picnic while socially distanced.

“The business took off, and I very quickly became a grazebox delivery service, event/wedding caterer, and busy mobile deli café in the centre of Mallaig.

“Over the last three years, the business has doubled and has just recently taken the next big step by securing the Jacobite Steam Train catering contract.

“I run this entire business from my home, and I am the only person who makes grazeboxes, bakes food, delivers, and carries out all the back-end operations of the business.”

Two people are already employed seasonally by Mrs Dempster at the Horsebox Deli catering truck.

She said she has the “potential to hire another 12 from 2025, but I want to have a professional, safe, and fun work environment for them, which I cannot offer in a horsebox.”

The building would be transformed to include an existing window, which would become a “shop window” offering “a bright, friendly, and inviting Grab & Go deli counter.”

Upstairs includes rooms for storage and a large catering kitchen.

She continued: “Mallaig, as a village, couldn’t keep up with the seasonal steam train custom, and there weren’t enough places to grab fresh food quickly if you didn’t want to sit in a seafood restaurant.

“Since then, two other premises have also closed down.”

Talking about the five-and-a-half-hour journey to Oban, she continued: “ScotRail terminated the refreshment trolley on the West Highland Line trains in 2021, leaving visitors to board the train with no access to refreshments until Crianlarich.”

50ft floodlights for Glencruitten club

Oban and Lorne Rugby Football Club in Oban.
Oban and Lorne Rugby Football Club in Oban have been granted permission for 50ft floodlights. Image: Google Street View.

A plan for four 50ft floodlights at Oban and Lorne Rugby Football Club has been approved by Argyll and Bute Council planners.

The lights will initially be 236 lux for 100 hours, reducing to 212 lux. A household light bulb in a family living room is around 50 lux.

Lux is the unit of measurement for how much light falls on a surface.

The floodlights will replace ageing floodlights on the perimeter of the rugby pitch in Glencruitten.

A pre-planning application has taken place regarding the proposal.

It shows there is a wider plan to improve the facilities at the club.

The floodlights will be 50ft high in Oban.
A planning application for floodlights at Oban and Lorne Rugby Club has been approved. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/ Oban and Lorne Rugby Club.

In the club’s application to improve the lights, it is understood: “A formal planning application is likely to be supported by the planning authority.”

In a letter approving the proposal, planners said: “Prior to the floodlighting columns hereby approved first becoming operational, the existing floodlighting columns shall be removed from the site.”

The application was lodged on December 17 and validated on January 9. Argyll and Bute planners gave the green light to the plan on Monday, February 24.

Granny flat plan for Hayfield in Oban

A family home in Oban could soon have its own garden “granny flat”.

The owners of the property at 5 Hayfield in Oban have applied to Argyll and Bute Council to build a unit.

The plans submitted are for a standalone, one-storey building that will include two ensuite bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen-dining room.

It will be located at the rear of the detached home.

Plans have been drawn up by Beaton and McMurchy of Taynuilt.

The application was lodged on February 18 and validated the same day. Argyll and Bute planners have said the application is due to be determined on April 17.

Determination on applications

Fort William

A certificate of lawfulness has been issued to developers who want to build business units in Fort William.

St Andrews Guest House in Fort William has been granted permission for alternations to allow for short term lets.

Permission was approved for a new hot food takeaway in Oban.

Oban

A garden outbuilding has been permitted on Glenshellach Road.

We help you keep on top of planning matters

Read more about each application:

