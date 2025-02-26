Exclusive: Aberdeenshire Four in a Bed winner reveals what happens behind the scenes of hit show

Last week’s Four in a Bed winner has told The Press and Journal it was “surreal” to star in and win the Channel 4 show.

Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon, beat three other Scottish B&Bs and hotels to be named best host.

She was up against Blackfriars in Inverness, Bogenraith House in Durris and The Lovat Hotel in Perthshire.

And the businesswoman, originally from Dyce, says she was proud to put Donside on the map.

She said: “I feel that we are just as good, if not on a par with Deeside, maybe a bit better.

“We’ve got so much to offer now and Alford’s a good wee place as well, it’s only 25 minutes away from us.”

Cairngorms Glamping has four self-catering pods, each with a kitchenette, ensuite shower room, lounge and hot tub.

The site also has a campsite and ‘Critter Corner’ where guests can meet their resident alpacas, donkeys, goats, sheep and even a miniature Shetland pony named Ginny.

Pam says her husband Robert originally turned down the chance to be on the show.

But she realised it could be a golden opportunity for the business and soon they invited TV crews to Aberdeenshire.

The show, which aired over five nights, was filmed over two weeks with a weekend off in between.

Pam described the experience as “an eye-opener” and “so much fun”.

Four in a Bed contestant reveals what happens behind the scenes

She added: “I just had a really good time and if I’d come fourth, I would still have had a good time.”

She also revealed that guests say their goodbyes to their hosts before they read their feedback.

“It’s just purely logistical, but I did always wonder why people were so happy after getting rubbish feedback.”

So what was the secret to Cairngorms Glamping’s success?

Pam put it down to two things: “A lot of pods don’t have your toilet, shower and kitchen in it, and they’re quite spacious once you’re inside.

“But I think it’s the location that won it, we’re in such a stunning place.”

Despite it being a competition, Pam is still in contact with Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan, who run Bogenraith House in Durris.

She’s also been in touch with Chelsea Abbott, who represented Blackfriars with her father Dean Slater.

Cairngorms Glamping owner still in touch with Blackfriars in Inverness despite underpaying competitor

The Inverness hotel failed to impress both contestants and viewers with its £400 nightly rate – and all competitors underpaid.

“Just because I didn’t score Inverness highly, that was nothing to do with the room”, she explained.

“It was nothing to do with Dean or Chelsea. It was purely down to the size of the room, not feeling it was worth the money.”

Pam hits back at The Lovat: ‘They’ve obviously listened to feedback’

Pam also said that negative comments from Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Hussain, representing The Lovat Hotel in Perth, were “obviously just tactical” and she “wasn’t a bit surprised”.

Sharmain complained on the show that she did not sleep and felt like she had “broken ribs” due to the bed.

Sarah also said “there was no glam about it” and the pod was “just like a shed” as the pair rated Cairngorms Glamping four out of 10 for facilities.

On payment day, Sarah wanted Shamira to refuse Pam’s £40 offer for a £130 room at The Lovat Hotel.

She cheekily said: “I felt like saying, ‘take your £40 back and finish the rest of your shed off’.'”

However, Pam quipped back: “I’m glad she didn’t give me the money back because she obviously spent it on The Lovat.

“I believe they’ve done some massive renovations since appearing on the show.

“They’ve obviously listened to feedback.”

Pam is now adjusting to her “totally weird” newfound fame and even found herself being spotted by a fan in Banff’s famous Spotty Bag Shop.

“It was just amazing,” Pam told The P&J.

Lastly, Pam revealed where she bought the black pudding that was described by fellow contestant Marilyn as “the best black pudding sandwich ever” – Graeme Barber Butcher in Alford.