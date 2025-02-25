Is this the North Sea’s oldest offshore worker? Meet 80-year-old helideck inspector Pete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this the North Sea’s oldest offshore worker? Meet 80-year-old helideck inspector Pete

Pete Garland regularly travels offshore in his role as a HCA helideck inspector.

Pete celebrated the day with his colleagues at HCA. Image: HCA.
By Jamie Sinclair

Pete Garland celebrated his 80th birthday today – making him potentially one of the North Sea’s oldest offshore workers.

The helideck inspector joined the Aberdeen-based Helideck Certification Agency (HCA) in the early 90s.

More than three decades on, he still regularly travels offshore to certify that helidecks – landing platforms on oil rigs- meet legal requirements and comply with strict safety standards.

Pete, who is widowed and has two sons and two grandsons, also mentors his fellow inspectors.

His colleagues pulled out the stops for his landmark birthday with a cake in the shape of his favourite workplace snack – a sausage roll – baked by Operations Co-ordinator Louise Andrew.

Operations Coordinator Louise Andrew baked Pete a cake shaped like a sausage roll. Image: HCA.

Pete told The Press and Journal: “On Friday night I had some celebrations with friends. We went out for a nice meal, followed by some booze.

“I don’t remember much about that night, but it was definitely a good one.

“Then I came into the office today and there were balloons, sausage rolls, cakes and all sorts. Then of course there was the best of both worlds with the sausage roll-shaped cake.

“The cake was beautiful! I couldn’t believe that it wasn’t a real sausage roll.

“Young Louise did a great job with that.

“I’m always on about how much I love my sausage rolls, so there were loads of little ones brought on to go along with the cakes.”

Helideck inspector assisted with Piper Alpha rescues

Pete signed up to the Navy in 1960 at the age of 15. 12 years later in 1972 he joined British Airways Helicopters as a Search and Rescue crewman.

He was awarded the Royal Human Society award in 1979 for his role in the rescue of a seaman overcome by fumes on a bulk oil tanker.

Recalling one of the most challenging days of his career, Pete spoke of how he was called in for rescues during the Piper Alpha disaster.

He said: “Me and my colleague were called back in to man up a chinook. We got over the beach before being recalled to man up a winched aircraft to do some rescues.

“That was a sad, sad night.”

Dave Rae, Managing Director at HCA, alongside Pete who has been working there since the early days of the company. Image: HCA.

Later in his career, he became a go-to at HCA for helicopter landing areas on super yachts – a gig he said he could get used to.

Pete said: “I love doing the yachts, it’s a lot easier than having to put on PPE and work boots. I can just take my shoes off and go on board!

“I’ve met a few owners over the years. The one that treated me best was a French chemist who invited me onto the yacht for a meal.

“I felt quite at home there, it was very nice!”

Pete has ‘no plans to slow up anytime soon’

One of the main highlights for HCA’s most senior workers is the friends he has made along the way.

Pete said: “I think just making friends with a lot of the offshore guys. They have a big gruff exterior but a lot of them are real softies.

“Every rescue I did was of course a highlight too, as well as there being some really sad ones.

“I’m still usually the last one in the office and I have no plans to slow up any time soon.”

When asked what keeps him going at 80, he replied: “You have to keep going, don’t you? Often when you stop working you don’t last very long.

“It definitely keeps me physically fit too… have you seen some of the stairs on these platforms!

“My missus passed away 21 years ago but I’ve got two sons and two grandsons, they’re very supportive and pleased to see me keep going.

“Suppose it keeps the tax man happy too!”

Pete is ‘a real mentor to other HCA inspectors’

Dave Rae, Managing Director at HCA said: “Pete is a fantastic character with so much experience and is a great ambassador for HCA.

“He still loves getting out and about to inspect helidecks and is always ready to pass on his knowledge and expertise to others.

“He’s a real mentor to the other HCA inspectors and is always ready to share an anecdote from his long career.”

Conversation