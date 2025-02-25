Pensioner dies after falling ill at Peterhead pub car park

A man has died after falling ill in the car park of a closed Peterhead pub.

Emergency services arrived at the Clerkhill Inn car park on Baylands Crescent shortly after 3.15pm.

The 74-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances involved.

The Clerkhill Inn permanently shut on January 21.

Emergency services at Clerkhill Inn

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, 24 February 2025, we received a report of a 74-year-old man having taken unwell in the Clerkhill Road area of Peterhead.

“Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal”.

Peterhead pub car park taped off by police