Driver seriously injured after van comes off A96 and crashes into tree

A man has been left with serious injuries after his van left the road and struck a tree on the A96 near Pitmachie on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7.50am on Sunday, February 23, when a white Vauxhall Vivaro van left the road and struck a tree.

A 48-year-old, who was driving the van, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed after the incident and reopened around 12.10pm.

Call for witnesses of A96 crash near Pitmachie

Police have encouraged any witnesses who seen the van before the crash, or have any relevant dash-cam footage to come forward.

Constable Matthew Lawson, of North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances of this crash are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle shortly before the crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you believe you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0961 of 23 February.”