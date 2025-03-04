Macduff house with cafe business next door on sale for £220,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Macduff house with cafe business next door on sale for £220,000

Will this be your perfect family home, or new business opportunity?

By Jamie Sinclair
The outside of the property. Image: Remax.
The outside of the property. Image: Remax.

A Macduff home with a cafe has hit the market for offers over £220,000.

The four-bedroom home includes the current Corner Bistro on Market Street.

The new owners can take over the business or use the space next door to extend the house.

The entrance to the property. Image: Remax.

With sea views and an ideal BBQ spot garden space, the property is currently listed on Remax.

The bistro space comes fully equipped with a kitchen and extensive dining space.

Inside Macduff home

Upon entering the home, a welcoming hall provides access to the lounge/dining area, the rear hall, and the staircase to the first floor.

An impressive archway separates the attractive lounge from the spacious dining area.

One of the key features of the room is the electric fireplace.

The lounge area with the fireplace. Image: Remax.
Dining space. Image: Remax.
The kitchen is fully equipped. Image: Remax.

The kitchen comes fully equipped with utilities and has an exit to the back garden.

Throughout the home, there are four double bedrooms, all with adequate storage and dressing space.

The bedrooms are all great spaces. Image: Remax.
Another bedroom. Image: Remax.
The family bathroom. Image: Remax.
Easy access to all the upstairs rooms from the landing. Image: Remax.

There are also two loft rooms, each perfectly lit with a skylight.

The landing space also provides access to the family bathroom.

Inside Corner Bistro

Included within the price of the home are the current premises of the Corner Bistro.

The new occupiers of the home will have the option to carry on the business or make it part of their home.

Corner Bistro. Image: Remax.

A bright area with seating for 22 people, it’s an ideal spot for a nice meal or a morning coffee.

The cafe comes fully equipped with a kitchen and two customer toilets.

The bistro’s kitchen space. Image: Remax.

There is also easy access to the outbuilding, which would be an ideal storage space.

The garden space

A good-sized raised garden is situated to the rear of the property.

An enclosed space ensures privacy for enjoying summer evenings in the garden.

The garden space at the property. Image: Remax.

The patio at the top of the garden has scenic sea views.

According to estate agent Remax, this is a “fantastic, unique opportunity to purchase this well maintained 4 bedroom home with an attached corner bistro which offers huge potential for a variety of business uses or to incorporate into the residential home.”

