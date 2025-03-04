Macduff house with cafe business next door on sale for £220,000

A Macduff home with a cafe has hit the market for offers over £220,000.

The four-bedroom home includes the current Corner Bistro on Market Street.

The new owners can take over the business or use the space next door to extend the house.

With sea views and an ideal BBQ spot garden space, the property is currently listed on Remax.

The bistro space comes fully equipped with a kitchen and extensive dining space.

Inside Macduff home

Upon entering the home, a welcoming hall provides access to the lounge/dining area, the rear hall, and the staircase to the first floor.

An impressive archway separates the attractive lounge from the spacious dining area.

One of the key features of the room is the electric fireplace.

The kitchen comes fully equipped with utilities and has an exit to the back garden.

Throughout the home, there are four double bedrooms, all with adequate storage and dressing space.

There are also two loft rooms, each perfectly lit with a skylight.

The landing space also provides access to the family bathroom.

Inside Corner Bistro

Included within the price of the home are the current premises of the Corner Bistro.

The new occupiers of the home will have the option to carry on the business or make it part of their home.

A bright area with seating for 22 people, it’s an ideal spot for a nice meal or a morning coffee.

The cafe comes fully equipped with a kitchen and two customer toilets.

There is also easy access to the outbuilding, which would be an ideal storage space.

The garden space

A good-sized raised garden is situated to the rear of the property.

An enclosed space ensures privacy for enjoying summer evenings in the garden.

The patio at the top of the garden has scenic sea views.

According to estate agent Remax, this is a “fantastic, unique opportunity to purchase this well maintained 4 bedroom home with an attached corner bistro which offers huge potential for a variety of business uses or to incorporate into the residential home.”

Want to know what property prices are like in your area? Our property prices tracker has all the information you need.