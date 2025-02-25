Police hunt after 150-plant cannabis farm discovered in raid on Skye property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police hunt after 150-plant cannabis farm discovered in raid on Skye property

Officers found the drugs worth £125,000 during the search.

By Louise Glen
Drugs worth £125,000 were found on Skye. Police issued a picture of the cannabis plants.
Police recovered drugs worth £125,000 on the Isle of Skye. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are hunting for culprits after drugs worth £125,000 were recovered from a remote property on the Isle of Skye.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in a remote location in Armadale at about 12.30pm on Monday.

They recovered 150 cannabis plants inside the property.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the cultivation. Police say inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday February 24, officers executed a search warrant at a property in Armadale.

“A cannabis cultivation of around 150 plants was discovered inside.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Detective Constable Steven Turnbull said: “This is a significant recovery and an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in all our communities, not just cities and towns.

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.”

Armadale is in the southern part of Skye, in the Sleat Peninsula.

It is best known as the location of Armadale Ferry Terminal, where the CalMac ferry operates between Armadale and Mallaig on the mainland.

