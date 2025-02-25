Police hunt after 150-plant cannabis farm discovered in raid on Skye property

Police are hunting for culprits after drugs worth £125,000 were recovered from a remote property on the Isle of Skye.

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in a remote location in Armadale at about 12.30pm on Monday.

They recovered 150 cannabis plants inside the property.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the cultivation. Police say inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.30pm on Monday February 24, officers executed a search warrant at a property in Armadale.

“A cannabis cultivation of around 150 plants was discovered inside.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Detective Constable Steven Turnbull said: “This is a significant recovery and an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Drugs cause misery in all our communities, not just cities and towns.

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Our inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.”

Armadale is in the southern part of Skye, in the Sleat Peninsula.

It is best known as the location of Armadale Ferry Terminal, where the CalMac ferry operates between Armadale and Mallaig on the mainland.

