More
Home News

Strongest beer in the world on offer at Elgin festival this weekend

Visitors are being invited to taste a selection of beers at MCBeerFest in Elgin.

By Ena Saracevic
Image: HEMedia.
The world’s strongest beer is just one of many on offer at an Elgin festival this weekend.

The annual MCBeerFest will return to Bishopmill Hall this Saturday.

Among the selection of craft beers is the strongest fortified beer in the world, Brewmeister’s Snake Venom. 

Brewed from smoked, peated malt using two varieties of yeast, one beer and one champagne, it’s 67.5 % ABV – more than 15 times the average ABV of 4.4%.

Stein Brass will be playing music throughout the day. Image: Glenn Munro.

It’s so powerful it’s sold by the shot.

Other beers available on Saturday will include Spey’s Cadet.

Organisers Moray Concert Brass and Spey Valley Brewery describe the 4.5%ABV as “a well-balanced hybrid IPA with a taste of a lager with the citrusy aromas of an American IPA.”

There will also be Speyside Larger, 4.5%ABV with subtle citrus flavours perfectly balanced by a smooth wheaty finish.

David’s Not So Bitter, a 4.4% ABV ruby ale and 3.5% Sunshine on Keith will be available to try.

There will also be live music from Moray’s own Oompah Band, Stein Brass, and food, cider and soft drinks.

Tickets are £25 and available from Against the Grain on Batchen Street or online. They include a limited edition McBeerFest glass, plus £10 in tokens to be used at the festival.

The event is over 18s only and will run from 3pm to 11pm.

