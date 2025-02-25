No access to Union Square from Market Street due to ’emergency works’

Union Square will be temporarily inaccessible from Market Street due to “emergency works,” it has been announced.

Customers will not be able to enter the shopping centre from its main entrance until at least February 27.

That’s after an announcement from Union Square confirming the undertaking of works outside the mall.

Drivers can still exit the car park on to Market Street but have to use Palmerston Road to enter.

A Union Square spokesperson said: “Due to emergency works, there will be no access to Union Square from Market Street until at least 27th February.

“Please use alternative routes to enter Union Square during this period. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The exact nature of the works has yet to be confirmed.