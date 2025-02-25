Elgin teacher breaks weightlifting record after bench pressing equivalent of two baby elephants

An Elgin teacher has broken his Scottish weightlifting record – by lifting the equivalent of two baby elephants.

Graeme Reid, 46, started powerlifting seven years ago when he was 39 and has achieved several accolades, including winning a gold medal at the European Bench Press Championships last year.

Last month, Graeme, who is from Findochty but works in Elgin, retained his British Champion title after lifting 245kg.

That’s more than two baby elephants, which weigh between 90 to 113kg each.

Powerlifting is a far cry from his day job as a teacher within the Moray Social, Emotional and Behavioural Needs team.

And Graeme says it’s his mum and daughter who inspire him to continue to push his body.

He told The P&J: “I always think about the same thing when I sit on the platform.

“I think about my daughter and my mum who is no longer here.

“I don’t get angry, I just do it. It’s the same thought every time.”

Elgin powerlifter broke record to become British Champion

Graeme mostly trains at The Rusty Barbell gym in Elgin with the help of Mike Gibson and Martin Marshall.

Graeme competed at the IPF British Equipped Bench Press, which was hosted in Newark, at the end of January.

His first lift was a successful press of 230kg, which afterwards he said was “probably too light”.

Next, he matched his personal best and Scottish record of 240kg.

That lift was also successful, and after a discussion with both his coaches, they elected Graeme to enter 245kg for his final bench press.

“My afterthought was that we could put more on, but that just means there’s more next time round,” he added.

“I’m 46 and you should be getting weaker but at every competition, we seem to be getting up to five kilos more.”

This meant that Graeme surpassed his previous Scottish record and won a Gold medal for his age and weight category.

Unbeknown to him, he also achieved second place in the open category which includes all entrants.

‘The other lifters call me Old Money’

“It was pretty good for an old boy,” he said.

“All these young guys call me ‘Old Money’ and I call them ‘New Money’.

“After the competition is when people have a bit of fun.

“Having been around the British team for the past few years, it’s a nice atmosphere and we all know each other.”

Due to his success, Graeme has been selected to compete for Team GB at the World Bench Press Championships for the third time.

Graeme selected for Team GB for World Championships

He said: “I’ve came sixth, I’ve came fourth, I kind of hope this is the one.

“I’d certainly hope to extend my own personal best and my record. But what I’d like to do is get on the podium.

“Because after a podium at the British, the Europeans and the Commonwealth – I’d hope to get a podium at the worlds.

“That’d be me with a podium at every major competition.”