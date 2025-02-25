Elgin teacher breaks weightlifting record after bench pressing equivalent of two baby elephants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin teacher breaks weightlifting record after bench pressing equivalent of two baby elephants

Strongman Graeme Reid beat his own Scottish record and is preparing to go to the World Championships.

Graeme Reid has retained the title of British Champion for his age and weight class. Image: Supplied.
By Ena Saracevic

An Elgin teacher has broken his Scottish weightlifting record – by lifting the equivalent of two baby elephants.

Graeme Reid, 46, started powerlifting seven years ago when he was 39 and has achieved several accolades, including winning a gold medal at the European Bench Press Championships last year.

Last month, Graeme, who is from Findochty but works in Elgin, retained his British Champion title after lifting 245kg.

Graeme at the British Championships. Image: Supplied.

That’s more than two baby elephants, which weigh between 90 to 113kg each.

Powerlifting is a far cry from his day job as a teacher within the Moray Social, Emotional and Behavioural Needs team.

And Graeme says it’s his mum and daughter who inspire him to continue to push his body.

He told The P&J: “I always think about the same thing when I sit on the platform.

“I think about my daughter and my mum who is no longer here.

“I don’t get angry, I just do it. It’s the same thought every time.”

Elgin powerlifter broke record to become British Champion

Graeme mostly trains at The Rusty Barbell gym in Elgin with the help of Mike Gibson and Martin Marshall.

Graeme competed at the IPF British Equipped Bench Press, which was hosted in Newark, at the end of January.

His first lift was a successful press of 230kg, which afterwards he said was “probably too light”.

Next, he matched his personal best and Scottish record of 240kg. 

That lift was also successful, and after a discussion with both his coaches, they elected Graeme to enter 245kg for his final bench press.

Graeme retained the title of British Champion for his age and weight class. Image: Supplied.

“My afterthought was that we could put more on, but that just means there’s more next time round,” he added.

“I’m 46 and you should be getting weaker but at every competition, we seem to be getting up to five kilos more.”

This meant that Graeme surpassed his previous Scottish record and won a Gold medal for his age and weight category.

Unbeknown to him, he also achieved second place in the open category which includes all entrants.

‘The other lifters call me Old Money’

“It was pretty good for an old boy,” he said.

“All these young guys call me ‘Old Money’ and I call them ‘New Money’.

“After the competition is when people have a bit of fun.

“Having been around the British team for the past few years, it’s a nice atmosphere and we all know each other.”

Graeme’s medals from the British Championships. Image: Supplied.
Graeme works as a teacher when he’s not lifting weights. Image: Supplied.

Due to his success, Graeme has been selected to compete for Team GB at the World Bench Press Championships for the third time.

Graeme selected for Team GB for World Championships

He said: “I’ve came sixth, I’ve came fourth, I kind of hope this is the one.

“I’d certainly hope to extend my own personal best and my record. But what I’d like to do is get on the podium.

“Because after a podium at the British, the Europeans and the Commonwealth – I’d hope to get a podium at the worlds.

“That’d be me with a podium at every major competition.”

