News Inverness road closed after two-car crash Officers remain in attendance. By Ena Saracevic February 25 2025, 6:28 pm February 25 2025, 6:28 pm Share Inverness road closed after two-car crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6701255/inverness-crash-bank-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Police are on the scene. Image: What's Happening Inverness. An Inverness road has closed after a two-car crash. The crash happened on Bank Street at around 5.30pm today. Officers remain in attendance and the road remains closed. It is not known if there have been any injuries. The two-car crash happened earlier today. Image: What’s Happening Inverness. Officers are directing traffic. Image: What’s Happening Inverness. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
