A833 closed after two-vehicle crash near Belladrum

A section of the A833 has closed after a crash.

Emergency services were called to a collision between the A862 junction and the A833 at Kiltarlity at around 6.05pm today.

The road remains closed in both directions.

It is not known if there have been any serious injuries.

In a post to social media, Police Scotland said: “The A833 road is closed near Belladrum, between the A862 junction and the A833 at Kiltarlity, due to a crash which was reported around 6.05pm on Tuesday, February 25.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Fire crews in attendance

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the scene.

One crew was sent from Inverness while another one was sent from Beauly.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.