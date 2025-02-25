Pedestrian who died in A96 crash near Colpy named

A pedestrian who died in a crash on the A96 near Colpy has been named by police.

Gordon Smith, 76, from Aberdeenshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving a Ford Fiesta on Friday, February 21.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 26-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Inquiries are ‘ongoing’ into the A96 crash

Officers say they are keen to trace the driver of an HGV, which was seen in the area at the time.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A96 near Colpy around 7.15am on Friday, to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a HGV, which had been driving north towards Huntly at the time.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0517 of the 21 February, 2025.”