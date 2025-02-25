Pedestrian who died in A96 crash near Colpy named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian who died in A96 crash near Colpy named

Gordon Smith, 76, was from Aberdeenshire.

By Ena Saracevic
Cone and blue police road closed sign block the road alongside a yellow diversion sign.
The crash happened at around 7am on Friday. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

A pedestrian who died in a crash on the A96 near Colpy has been named by police.

Gordon Smith, 76, from Aberdeenshire, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving a Ford Fiesta on Friday, February 21.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 26-year-old woman, was uninjured.

Inquiries are ‘ongoing’ into the A96 crash

Officers say they are keen to trace the driver of an HGV, which was seen in the area at the time.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A96 near Colpy around 7.15am on Friday, to get in touch with us.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a HGV, which had been driving north towards Huntly at the time.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0517 of the 21 February, 2025.”

