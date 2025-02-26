Riley Minnican, 12, missing from Lhanbryde for two nights

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from the Lhanbryde area.

Riley Minnican was last seen near Edgar Road in Elgin at about 3.20pm on Monday.

He has not returned home for the past two nights.

Police are now appealing for help from the public to trace him.

Riley is described as being 5ft 3ins tall with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue hoodie, black joggers, a white, red and blue Superdry coat and black trainers.

Sergeant Campbell said: “We are asking anyone who has seen Riley or knows where he is to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2760 of February 24.