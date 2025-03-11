Chef launches ‘cheap and cheerful’ food van in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Chef launches ‘cheap and cheerful’ food van in Peterhead

Alex's Hearty Shack serves up breakfast and lunches.

By Jamie Sinclair
It's a tight squeeze for Alex.
It's a tight squeeze for Alex.

A chef has launched a ‘cheap and cheerful’ food van in Peterhead.

Alex’s Hearty Shack, on Victoria Road, offers breakfast, burgers, loaded fries, wraps and daily specials.

It’s owned by Alex Stuart, who has worked as a chef for 25 years.

The food van can be found on Victoria Road. Image: Alex’s Hearty Shack.

The 42-year-old owned his first food van 13 years ago but was forced to give it up due to family commitments.

So when he noticed a van being advertised on Facebook in December, he decided to take the plunge.

Alex told The Press and Journal: “The van has been open before and closed in December of last year.

“The previous owner had put up a post on Facebook, so I enquired about taking it over.

“I was working in Aberdeen, which I still am to an extent, but this is much closer for me.

Loaded fries have been proving popular with customers. Image: Alex’s Hearty Shack.
Why not stop by for a wrap? Image: Alex’s Hearty Shack.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had a van. I had one 13 years ago, but it was around the time my kid was born, and it just wasn’t feasible.

“This opportunity came up so I thought why not just go for it?

“The opening times are perfect for me, as I can still make sure I’m there to pick up my son from school and everything.”

Despite only being open for a few weeks, Alex says he already has some loyal customers.

He says he decided to keep his food “cheap and cheerful” to reflect what he “would be happy to pay”.

Breakfast rolls, which start at £3, come with a free tea or coffee, and burgers with chips start at a fiver.

Alex’s Hearty Shack in Peterhead already has repeat customers

 

Alex added: “The feedback has been good. We’ve been having repeat customers but I’m just taking it day to day.

“It’s very much a cheap and cheerful van.

“The price point is in mind with what I would be happy to pay for stuff.

“Our loaded fries have been selling really well, and all of the specials I’ve put on have been popular too.”

Social media interaction has been key to the growth of the business.

Alex explained: “The response from social media has been brilliant so far. I’ve had a few shares and I’m sitting at over 400 followers on Facebook.

“It’s been brilliant for keeping people interested, everyone seems to be really engaged with my posts.

“Sometimes I think I’m having a slow day – the next thing I know, someone shows up and there are five people behind them!”

Alex is offering hearty food at a reasonable price point. Image: Alex’s Hearty Shack.

There’s been some attention from a local football team too, which may eventually help Alex fit in his van – which at 6’6, is just a couple of inches too short for his 6’8 frame.

Alex said: “I’ve had great support from Buckhaven Hearts Football Club too.

“I’m going to be opening with a more limited menu at their home games.

“It will be great to support them and get involved in the community.

“Fortunately, the chairman of Buckhaven Hearts has an engineering company, so I was going to ask him how much work it would be to extend the van upwards!”

Conversation