Chef launches ‘cheap and cheerful’ food van in Peterhead

A chef has launched a ‘cheap and cheerful’ food van in Peterhead.

Alex’s Hearty Shack, on Victoria Road, offers breakfast, burgers, loaded fries, wraps and daily specials.

It’s owned by Alex Stuart, who has worked as a chef for 25 years.

The 42-year-old owned his first food van 13 years ago but was forced to give it up due to family commitments.

So when he noticed a van being advertised on Facebook in December, he decided to take the plunge.

Alex told The Press and Journal: “The van has been open before and closed in December of last year.

“The previous owner had put up a post on Facebook, so I enquired about taking it over.

“I was working in Aberdeen, which I still am to an extent, but this is much closer for me.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had a van. I had one 13 years ago, but it was around the time my kid was born, and it just wasn’t feasible.

“This opportunity came up so I thought why not just go for it?

“The opening times are perfect for me, as I can still make sure I’m there to pick up my son from school and everything.”

Despite only being open for a few weeks, Alex says he already has some loyal customers.

He says he decided to keep his food “cheap and cheerful” to reflect what he “would be happy to pay”.

Breakfast rolls, which start at £3, come with a free tea or coffee, and burgers with chips start at a fiver.

Alex’s Hearty Shack in Peterhead already has repeat customers

Alex added: “The feedback has been good. We’ve been having repeat customers but I’m just taking it day to day.

“It’s very much a cheap and cheerful van.

“The price point is in mind with what I would be happy to pay for stuff.

“Our loaded fries have been selling really well, and all of the specials I’ve put on have been popular too.”

Social media interaction has been key to the growth of the business.

Alex explained: “The response from social media has been brilliant so far. I’ve had a few shares and I’m sitting at over 400 followers on Facebook.

“It’s been brilliant for keeping people interested, everyone seems to be really engaged with my posts.

“Sometimes I think I’m having a slow day – the next thing I know, someone shows up and there are five people behind them!”

There’s been some attention from a local football team too, which may eventually help Alex fit in his van – which at 6’6, is just a couple of inches too short for his 6’8 frame.

Alex said: “I’ve had great support from Buckhaven Hearts Football Club too.

“I’m going to be opening with a more limited menu at their home games.

“It will be great to support them and get involved in the community.

“Fortunately, the chairman of Buckhaven Hearts has an engineering company, so I was going to ask him how much work it would be to extend the van upwards!”