Comic Con Aberdeen: All you need to know as stars arrive in Granite City

Thousands of fans are set to descend on the P&J Live to take part in Aberdeen’s yearly Comic Con this weekend.

Stars from TV, films and video games will be meeting fans and posing for pictures in the Granite City from Saturday.

The event is known for its celebrity stalls, attractions and of course fantastical costumes.

Comic Con will be taking place over the entire weekend at Dyce’s P&J Live, which has expanded its floor space by 50 per cent for the fourth iteration of the exhibition.

So, ahead of the event getting under way, we have put together the complete guide on all you need to know ahead of Comic Con Aberdeen 2025.

When and where will Comic Con take place in Aberdeen?

The convention will be held at the P&J Live on Saturday March 1 and Sunday March 2.

What time does Comic Con start and finish?

Standard entry time for both opening days are at 9am, and the event ends at 6pm.

Fans have been encouraged to arrive as close to doors opening to allow plenty of time to pass through security checks.

Which stars are coming to Aberdeen this year?

The list of stars, and what they are most known for, coming to Comic Con Aberdeen is listed below.

Hot Fuzz: Nick Frost

Doctor Who: Arthur Darvill and Alex Kingston

The Walking Dead: Laurie Holden, Pollyanna McIntosh and Cooper Andrews

Constantine: Matt Ryan

Matilda: Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Marc Blucas

Gilmore Girls: Sean Gunn

Game of Thrones: Kristian Nairn

Baldur’s Gate III: Tim Downie, Amelia Tyler and Tracy Wiles

Aliens: Jenette Goldstein, Mark Rolston and William Hope

The Gremlins: Zach Galligan and Gizmo

The Hobbit: Graham McTavish

Red Dead Redemption: Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff

WWE: Ted DiBiase and Brutus Beefcake

Call of Duty: Craig Fairbrass

Deadpool: Peggy aka ‘Dogpool’

Are there other events taking place?

The Comic Con will also boast cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Fans will also be able to check out film and TV props from Doctor Who, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

How many are expected to attend the event?

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

The event has recently expanded to accommodate 50% more floor space than last year.

Tickets for the event are still available on Comic Con Aberdeen’s website, at this link.

Do I need to dress up?

Dressing up is not a requirement to attend Comic Con.

However, these events are renowned for fans turning up dressed as their favourite characters, and some even come along just to see the elaborate get ups.

Comic Con lists several banned Cosplay items – they include:

Metal blades – Sharp or blunt e.g. swords, axes & knives.

Bats – Wooden or metal, including baseball bats.

Guns – Realistic looking handguns, rifles, or any other artillery.

Crossbows and strung bows capable of firing and sharp-tipped arrows.

Gas canisters made from metal or plastic of any kind.

Nails protruding, or any other sharp items protruding from items or costumes.

Laser pointers, regardless of being part of a costume or prop.

Any other item that is deemed illegal to carry in the UK.

Where can I book tickets for Comic Con?

Tickets are still available for Aberdeen Comic Con, and can be purchased from their website here.

You can also book through P&J Live’s website as well.

How much does it cost?

Diamond entry for the weekend costs £178 – this entitles the holder to queue jump benefits.

Regular entry for the weekend comes in at 48.40 for adults and £19.75 for concessions.

Autographs and photos with the stars cost between £30 and £70 plus booking fees.

Daily entry costs £26.95 for adults and £11 for concessions.

What eat and drink options are there?

All of P&J Live’s bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop, serving Costa Coffee, will be in operation.