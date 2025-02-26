Comic Con Aberdeen: All you need to know as stars arrive in Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Comic Con Aberdeen: All you need to know as stars arrive in Granite City

All the vital information ahead of this year's event.

Thousands of fans attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Thousands of fans attended the Comic Con event at the P&J Live arena last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Thousands of fans are set to descend on the P&J Live to take part in Aberdeen’s yearly Comic Con this weekend.

Stars from TV, films and video games will be meeting fans and posing for pictures in the Granite City from Saturday.

The event is known for its celebrity stalls, attractions and of course fantastical costumes.

Comic Con will be taking place over the entire weekend at Dyce’s P&J Live, which has expanded its floor space by 50 per cent for the fourth iteration of the exhibition.

So, ahead of the event getting under way, we have put together the complete guide on all you need to know ahead of Comic Con Aberdeen 2025.

Nick Frost is heading to Comic Con this year.

When and where will Comic Con take place in Aberdeen?

The convention will be held at the P&J Live on Saturday March 1 and Sunday March 2.

What time does Comic Con start and finish?

Standard entry time for both opening days are at 9am, and the event ends at 6pm.

Fans have been encouraged to arrive as close to doors opening to allow plenty of time to pass through security checks.

Which stars are coming to Aberdeen this year?

The list of stars, and what they are most known for, coming to Comic Con Aberdeen is listed below.

Hot Fuzz: Nick Frost

Doctor Who: Arthur Darvill and Alex Kingston

The Walking Dead: Laurie Holden, Pollyanna McIntosh and Cooper Andrews

Constantine: Matt Ryan

Matilda: Mara Wilson and Kiami Davael

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Marc Blucas

Gilmore Girls: Sean Gunn

Game of Thrones: Kristian Nairn

Baldur’s Gate III: Tim Downie, Amelia Tyler and Tracy Wiles

Aliens: Jenette Goldstein, Mark Rolston and William Hope

The Gremlins: Zach Galligan and Gizmo

The Hobbit: Graham McTavish

Red Dead Redemption: Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff

WWE: Ted DiBiase and Brutus Beefcake

Call of Duty: Craig Fairbrass

Deadpool: Peggy aka ‘Dogpool’

Matt Ryan is also heading to Comic Con.

Are there other events taking place?

The Comic Con will also boast cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Fans will also be able to check out film and TV props from Doctor Who, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

How many are expected to attend the event?

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the event, which will feature guest stars from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

The event has recently expanded to accommodate 50% more floor space than last year.

Tickets for the event are still available on Comic Con Aberdeen’s website, at this link.

People come fire and wide to look at the fantastical costumes on display. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do I need to dress up?

Dressing up is not a requirement to attend Comic Con.

However, these events are renowned for fans turning up dressed as their favourite characters, and some even come along just to see the elaborate get ups.

Comic Con lists several banned Cosplay items – they include:

  • Metal blades – Sharp or blunt e.g. swords, axes & knives.
  • Bats – Wooden or metal, including baseball bats.
  • Guns – Realistic looking handguns, rifles, or any other artillery.
  • Crossbows and strung bows capable of firing and sharp-tipped arrows.
  • Gas canisters made from metal or plastic of any kind.
  • Nails protruding, or any other sharp items protruding from items or costumes.
  • Laser pointers, regardless of being part of a costume or prop.
  • Any other item that is deemed illegal to carry in the UK.

Where can I book tickets for Comic Con?

Tickets are still available for Aberdeen Comic Con, and can be purchased from their website here.

You can also book through P&J Live’s website as well.

How much does it cost?

Diamond entry for the weekend costs £178 – this entitles the holder to queue jump benefits.

Regular entry for the weekend comes in at 48.40 for adults and £19.75 for concessions.

Autographs and photos with the stars cost between £30 and £70 plus booking fees.

Daily entry costs £26.95 for adults and £11 for concessions.

What eat and drink options are there?

All of P&J Live’s bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop, serving Costa Coffee, will be in operation.

Conversation