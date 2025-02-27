Petals of Oban: From serving Princess Diana to winning wedding supplier of the year

A family-run florist in Oban has won the People’s Choice Awards as the best wedding supplier in Scotland.

The awards ceremony was held on Monday night in Glasgow, and Petals of Oban was up for three awards.

The firm was also highly commended in the best family business category, and a finalist in the best independent business, and best customer service categories.

It is easy to see why Petals won its award for its time and dedication to helping people.

Shop owners Lynette MacArthur and her daughter Alex McLeod put effort into making someone’s day, every day.

Petals are not only delivered to Oban and the surrounding areas, but their flowers also go on ferries to all of the islands served by CalMac.

The Petals of Oban story

The florist, based at Glenshellach Business Park, also have a secret weapon: their very own welcoming committee in two-and-a-half-year-old Victor, a spaniel.

The business has been in Oban since 1992 when it was set up by Lynette’s mum, Agnes, who has sadly since passed away.

Agnes was a great friend to Frances Shand Kydd. Mrs Shand Kydd was, of course, the mother of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Diana would phone Petals “very often” to order flowers for her mum, who at the time lived on the Isle of Seil.

Lynette said: “My mum set up Petals in 1992. She made lots of good friends, including Mrs Shand Kydd.

“At Mrs Shand Kydd’s funeral, we did the flowers to her specifications. It was a sad day.”

Asked how she got involved in the business, Lynette said: “I came in to help my mum one Valentine’s Day 25 years ago and I have been here ever since. My daughter has done the same thing when she joined me in July 2019.

“My cousin often helps out with deliveries, so it really is a family business.”

Petals sources flowers straight from Holland and from markets in Glasgow and Inverness. It receives fresh flowers at least three times a week.

Its most popular flowers are “anything Scottish”, but Lynette and Alex create arrangements ranging in size from small posies to archways to full-room decorations.

Lynette continued: “When it comes to weddings, we want to do our best for our customers.”

Flowers often say what words can’t

“At some weddings the brides like to make sure every detail is overseen, at others they don’t really know what they want, so we help them.

“We do the Argyllshire Gathering Ball each August, and that is a really big event for us.

Lynette continued: “I really enjoy doing funerals as well. If that doesn’t sound strange to say.

“It is so nice to be able to make a floral wreath or tribute that allows people to show how much someone meant to them.

“Flowers often say what words can’t.”

Petals of Oban gets about 12 inquiries a week for weddings but limits itself to around 40 to 50 a year.

‘I am on ferry watch’

Other celebrations throughout the year are equally special for Lynette and Alex.

Alex said: “We cover all the islands, and we regularly have flowers going to Barra, Coll and Tiree.

“I am constantly on ferry watch to find out if the ferry is on or off and making sure the right flowers are on the sailing.”

Petals receives 15 to 20 regular orders from its website each day. On Mother’s Day, it delivers around 500 bouquets; on Valentine’s Day, 120; and at Christmas, between 300 and 350 bouquets.

The shop even delivers flowers to the gravesides of loved ones if family members are unable to take them to the cemetery themselves.

Petals of Oban takes orders through its website and in person at Unit 6, 1 Glenshellach Business Park, Oban.

