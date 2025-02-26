Works on Great Southern Road to cause almost FIVE MONTHS of Aberdeen travel disruption

Upcoming works on Aberdeen’s Great Southern Road are set to cause almost five months of travel disruption for drivers.

The project, carried out by SSEN, will close the road southbound and is set to last from March 11 until Monday July 21.

It means drivers will face lengthy delays throughout the 19 weeks of the roadworks.

The project will take place between the Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with the Duthie Park Roundabout.

Designated diversions will be through Holburn Street, Riverside Place and Riverside Drive.

It has also forced Stagecoach to announce changes to their route in response to the lengthy works.

Their X7 Aberdeen to Dundee bus will now not call at the Duthie Park bus stop, and a temporary stop will be placed at the end of Riverside Drive.

The statement said: “During this closure, the X7 service heading towards Dundee, will continue down Holburn Street then turn left onto Riverside Drive, continuing along Riverside Drive then will take 3rd exit at the roundabout to resume normal route.

“This will mean Duthie Park bus stop will not be served during this closure.

“There will be a temporary bus stop at the end of Riverside Drive for customers wishing to board/alight this service.”

Services heading towards Aberdeen will be unaffected during this closure.

Great Southern Road roadworks part of larger 10-month project

The works on Great Southern Road are part of a larger 10-month SSEN project taking place across the city.

The company will be attempting to replace a faulty underground electricity cable during this time.

Alongside the 19 weeks of closures on Great Southern Road, other closures will also take place on later dates.

These include:

West Tullos Road, Fonthill Road, Ferryhill Road, Millburn Street and Whinhill Road.

Michael Dunn, Senior Project Manager for SSEN Transmission, said: “We are working closely with our contractors and Aberdeen City Council in respect of the traffic management arrangements for this project.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as we carry out this work which is vital to a secure, reliable power supply for the city.”