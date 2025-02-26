Works on Great Southern Road to cause almost FIVE MONTHS of Aberdeen travel disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Works on Great Southern Road to cause almost FIVE MONTHS of Aberdeen travel disruption

Drivers have been warned of upcoming delays on the busy Granite City road.

By Graham Fleming
Great Southern Road will be closed southbound for 19 weeks. Image: Shutterstock.
Upcoming works on Aberdeen’s Great Southern Road are set to cause almost five months of travel disruption for drivers.

The project, carried out by SSEN, will close the road southbound and is set to last from March 11 until Monday July 21.

It means drivers will face lengthy delays throughout the 19 weeks of the roadworks.

The project will take place between the Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with the Duthie Park Roundabout.

Designated diversions will be through Holburn Street, Riverside Place and Riverside Drive.

It has also forced Stagecoach to announce changes to their route in response to the lengthy works.

The road wis set to be closed for up to 19 weeks. Image: Heather Fowlie

Their X7 Aberdeen to Dundee bus will now not call at the Duthie Park bus stop, and a temporary stop will be placed at the end of Riverside Drive.

The statement said: “During this closure, the X7 service heading towards Dundee, will continue down Holburn Street then turn left onto Riverside Drive, continuing along Riverside Drive then will take 3rd exit at the roundabout to resume normal route.

“This will mean Duthie Park bus stop will not be served during this closure.

“There will be a temporary bus stop at the end of Riverside Drive for customers wishing to board/alight this service.”

Services heading towards Aberdeen will be unaffected during this closure.

Great Southern Road roadworks part of larger 10-month project

The works on Great Southern Road are part of a larger 10-month SSEN project taking place across the city.

The company will be attempting to replace a faulty underground electricity cable during this time.

Alongside the 19 weeks of closures on Great Southern Road, other closures will also take place on later dates.

These include:

West Tullos Road, Fonthill Road, Ferryhill Road, Millburn Street and Whinhill Road.

Michael Dunn, Senior Project Manager for SSEN Transmission, said: “We are working closely with our contractors and Aberdeen City Council in respect of the traffic management arrangements for this project.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as we carry out this work which is vital to a secure, reliable power supply for the city.”

Conversation