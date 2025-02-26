Inverness ice rink to be turned into dancefloor for Highland Capital’s ‘largest indoor dancing event’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness ice rink to be turned into dancefloor for Highland Capital’s ‘largest indoor dancing event’

With a capacity of 1,600 people, Pulse8 will bring techno culture into the Highlands

Puls8 organisers Drew Stacey of 2nd Face, Phil Macdonald and Ross Mackay
Puls8 organisers Drew Stacey, Phil Macdonald and Ross Mackay. Image: Gearbox Digital
By Alberto Lejarraga

The ‘largest indoor dance event’ ever hosted in the Highlands is coming to Inverness this spring.

Cromarty-born DJ Phil Macdonald, owner of internationally famous label Gearbox Digital, aims to bring the Netherlands to the Highlands.

He has teamed up with Inverness promoters Drew Stacy and Ross Mackay, general manager for An Seòmar and Upstairs, to “give locals the opportunity” to attend a large indoors event in Inverness.

Pulse8 will see 1,600 people giving their all on the dance floor to the sounds of techno.

It will last 10 hours and will take place at the Inverness Ice Centre on 7 June.

Tickets for the major event go live on Friday, February 28.

Largest-ever indoor dance event in the Highlands coming to Inverness

Mr Macdonald, who has organised large scale music events all around the world, told The P&J and event like this is “really important” for the Highlands.

He said: “It’s plainly obvious that Inverness needs something because any other city in Scotland is having large-scale dance events and we’ve lost the Ironworks, and local festivals like Grooves and Rock Ness.

Pulse 8 event promo
Pulse8 will take place in Inverness in June. Image: Gearbox Digital

“We were really starved of any kind of decent live electronic music.

“It has been a passion project for everyone involved to try enhancing the scene here and to give locals the opportunity to do something without having to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

Mr Macdonald continued: “It’s really important for the Highlands to have something, there are no large events.

“This will be the largest indoor dance event which Inverness has ever had if I’m not mistaken; I would say in the whole Highlands too.”

10-hour dance event will bring the Netherlands to Inverness

Pulse 8 will run for 10 hours, from 1pm to 11pm on June 7.

Mr Macdonald said they are “going to be doing everything from house, hardgroove techno, hard techno and possibly the hardest style at the end.”

Although he did not want to reveal many details, the label owner said the event theme will be a big green beating heart.

Alex Farell
Rising star Alex Farell will be one of the big names in Pulse8. Image: Gearbox Digital

He said: “It’s a heart with green liquid and wires and pipes and then veins in the background. The idea is that Inverness is the beating heart of the Highlands.

It’s a big thing in the Netherlands to theme a party so I’ve tried to bring that idea and concept to this event as well.

“I’m bringing up a bit of a different level of experience, heavy on the lights, LEDs, visual aspect.”

Big names for Pulse8 event in Inverness

Mr Macdonald revealed there will be big names performing in Pulse8.

Rising star Alex Farell will be there while La La, Yasmin Gardezi and Frazi.er will be making his Inverness debut.

La La
La La from 1’s Residency will be at the Inverness dance event. Image: Gearbox Digital

The organiser explained that they hope they intend to do similar events in the future if this one goes well.

He said: “If this one goes well, we’d be looking to do more in the future 100%, even more than once a year.

“Ice Centre CEO Gordon Barron is a lovely guy, one of the best, I think he’s quite keen to use the ice centre for more projects like this so it’s really exciting to have someone so enthusiastic and open as well.”

When do Pulse8 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the huge event go on sale this Friday, February 28.

Mr Macdonald explained: “We’re doing a presale for anyone who is pre-registered.

“Preregistrations are currently flying.

“Pre-sale tickets go online at 10am and last four hours before the general sale at 2pm.”

Tickets can be acquired at https://www.facebook.com/events/1052445993401373

Conversation