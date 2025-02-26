Inverness ice rink to be turned into dancefloor for Highland Capital’s ‘largest indoor dancing event’

The ‘largest indoor dance event’ ever hosted in the Highlands is coming to Inverness this spring.

Cromarty-born DJ Phil Macdonald, owner of internationally famous label Gearbox Digital, aims to bring the Netherlands to the Highlands.

He has teamed up with Inverness promoters Drew Stacy and Ross Mackay, general manager for An Seòmar and Upstairs, to “give locals the opportunity” to attend a large indoors event in Inverness.

Pulse8 will see 1,600 people giving their all on the dance floor to the sounds of techno.

It will last 10 hours and will take place at the Inverness Ice Centre on 7 June.

Tickets for the major event go live on Friday, February 28.

Largest-ever indoor dance event in the Highlands coming to Inverness

Mr Macdonald, who has organised large scale music events all around the world, told The P&J and event like this is “really important” for the Highlands.

He said: “It’s plainly obvious that Inverness needs something because any other city in Scotland is having large-scale dance events and we’ve lost the Ironworks, and local festivals like Grooves and Rock Ness.

“We were really starved of any kind of decent live electronic music.

“It has been a passion project for everyone involved to try enhancing the scene here and to give locals the opportunity to do something without having to go to Edinburgh or Glasgow.”

Mr Macdonald continued: “It’s really important for the Highlands to have something, there are no large events.

“This will be the largest indoor dance event which Inverness has ever had if I’m not mistaken; I would say in the whole Highlands too.”

10-hour dance event will bring the Netherlands to Inverness

Pulse 8 will run for 10 hours, from 1pm to 11pm on June 7.

Mr Macdonald said they are “going to be doing everything from house, hardgroove techno, hard techno and possibly the hardest style at the end.”

Although he did not want to reveal many details, the label owner said the event theme will be a big green beating heart.

He said: “It’s a heart with green liquid and wires and pipes and then veins in the background. The idea is that Inverness is the beating heart of the Highlands.

It’s a big thing in the Netherlands to theme a party so I’ve tried to bring that idea and concept to this event as well.

“I’m bringing up a bit of a different level of experience, heavy on the lights, LEDs, visual aspect.”

Big names for Pulse8 event in Inverness

Mr Macdonald revealed there will be big names performing in Pulse8.

Rising star Alex Farell will be there while La La, Yasmin Gardezi and Frazi.er will be making his Inverness debut.

The organiser explained that they hope they intend to do similar events in the future if this one goes well.

He said: “If this one goes well, we’d be looking to do more in the future 100%, even more than once a year.

“Ice Centre CEO Gordon Barron is a lovely guy, one of the best, I think he’s quite keen to use the ice centre for more projects like this so it’s really exciting to have someone so enthusiastic and open as well.”

When do Pulse8 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the huge event go on sale this Friday, February 28.

Mr Macdonald explained: “We’re doing a presale for anyone who is pre-registered.

“Preregistrations are currently flying.

“Pre-sale tickets go online at 10am and last four hours before the general sale at 2pm.”

Tickets can be acquired at https://www.facebook.com/events/1052445993401373