Hunt for Dyce Academy firestarter still on – as smoke smell lingers in classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hunt for Dyce Academy firestarter still on – as smoke smell lingers in classrooms

The Aberdeen school is back up and running after it was shut by a major fire last week.

By Graham Fleming
Police vehicle outside Dyce Academy.
The hunt continues for the Dyce Academy fire-starter. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

The smell of smoke continues to fill Dyce Academy classrooms nine days on from a deliberate fire at the school.

It comes as smoke and water damage has forced school staff to close “several” rooms in the Aberdeen academy’s top floor, near the origin of the blaze.

Repair work into the affected rooms continues, and has forced a number of students to be displaced around the school in the meantime.

Despite a “sizeable” area of the school being partitioned off in the wake of the fire, the smell of smoke can still be detected around the building.

Speaking at the Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council meeting on February 26, secretary for the committee, Bill Harrison, also confirmed that they have not received any word of progress into the hunt for the culprit.

The police report only covers crimes reported in the area for January, which would disqualify the Dyce Academy attack from the given list.

However, a member did remark that “it would be nice” for a further update into the incident from local police.

Police car pictures next to concrete wall of Dyce Academy as police stand guard at the main entrance.
S5 and S6 pupils joined teachers in returning to the school on Monday. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Secretary Harrison said: “Of course, the summary doesn’t include the, what we now know is an arson, attack on Dyce Academy.

“But, it would be nice of course if somebody would come to talk to us about it.”

Local councillor Graeme Lawrence, also present at the meeting, said: “I haven’t heard about any progress into the investigation, it’s still ongoing as far as I’m aware.”

Aftermath of Dyce Academy fire attack laid bare

However, an update was given into the damage that has been caused to the interior of the building in wake of the deliberate attack.

It comes after a spate of deliberate fires have been witnessed across Aberdeen.

Local councillors confirmed that several rooms are still out of use and that a lingering smell of smoke can be felt within the building.

Councillor Lawrence said: “The affected bit has been partitioned off, so no-one has access to that bit anymore.

“The council and contractors hit the ground running and as soon as the police allowed them in, everything was cleaned up

“But, there is still a lingering smell around the school.”

No progress into the hunt for the offender was presented at the meeting at Dyce Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Gill Al-Samurai, also present at the meeting, said: “The damage has affected the further end of the top floor.

“The damage has affected a few rooms, which have been partitioned off, and some students in there have been displaced.

She added: “We are all back up and running now, and pupils are back to full timetable. So it is back to normal as far as we are aware.”

Dyce Academy reopens after deliberate fire

Dyce Academy reopened to pupils this week.

60 firefighters were forced to tackle an overnight deliberate fire which was caused within the school in the small hours of Wednesday February 19.

The school was closed for the remainder of the week, and online classes were held for pupils in the meantime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Wednesday, February 19, police were advised of a fire at Dyce Academy, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“A multi-agency response was initiated and the fire has since been extinguished.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for further comment.

Conversation