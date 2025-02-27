Hunt for Dyce Academy firestarter still on – as smoke smell lingers in classrooms

The smell of smoke continues to fill Dyce Academy classrooms nine days on from a deliberate fire at the school.

It comes as smoke and water damage has forced school staff to close “several” rooms in the Aberdeen academy’s top floor, near the origin of the blaze.

Repair work into the affected rooms continues, and has forced a number of students to be displaced around the school in the meantime.

Despite a “sizeable” area of the school being partitioned off in the wake of the fire, the smell of smoke can still be detected around the building.

Speaking at the Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council meeting on February 26, secretary for the committee, Bill Harrison, also confirmed that they have not received any word of progress into the hunt for the culprit.

The police report only covers crimes reported in the area for January, which would disqualify the Dyce Academy attack from the given list.

However, a member did remark that “it would be nice” for a further update into the incident from local police.

Secretary Harrison said: “Of course, the summary doesn’t include the, what we now know is an arson, attack on Dyce Academy.

“But, it would be nice of course if somebody would come to talk to us about it.”

Local councillor Graeme Lawrence, also present at the meeting, said: “I haven’t heard about any progress into the investigation, it’s still ongoing as far as I’m aware.”

Aftermath of Dyce Academy fire attack laid bare

However, an update was given into the damage that has been caused to the interior of the building in wake of the deliberate attack.

It comes after a spate of deliberate fires have been witnessed across Aberdeen.

Local councillors confirmed that several rooms are still out of use and that a lingering smell of smoke can be felt within the building.

Councillor Lawrence said: “The affected bit has been partitioned off, so no-one has access to that bit anymore.

“The council and contractors hit the ground running and as soon as the police allowed them in, everything was cleaned up

“But, there is still a lingering smell around the school.”

Councillor Gill Al-Samurai, also present at the meeting, said: “The damage has affected the further end of the top floor.

“The damage has affected a few rooms, which have been partitioned off, and some students in there have been displaced.

She added: “We are all back up and running now, and pupils are back to full timetable. So it is back to normal as far as we are aware.”

Dyce Academy reopens after deliberate fire

Dyce Academy reopened to pupils this week.

60 firefighters were forced to tackle an overnight deliberate fire which was caused within the school in the small hours of Wednesday February 19.

The school was closed for the remainder of the week, and online classes were held for pupils in the meantime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Wednesday, February 19, police were advised of a fire at Dyce Academy, Riverview Drive, Aberdeen.

“A multi-agency response was initiated and the fire has since been extinguished.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Police Scotland and Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for further comment.