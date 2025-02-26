A92 restricted in both directions after crash at Muchalls

A section of the A92 is restricted after a crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash at Muchalls at around 8pm today.

The road is currently restricted in both directions.

Motorists are being advised to use caution on approach.

It is not clear if there have been any serious injuries.

The number of vehicles involved has also not been confirmed.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A92 is currently restricted in both directions at Muchalls due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

