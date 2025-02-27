Oban drivers warned of QR code parking payment scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban drivers warned of QR code parking payment scam

The sticker takes users to a scam website, designed for stealing their details.

By Louise Glen
A parking meter in Oban with the proper code and information for paying for parking.
A fake QR code has been found on parking meters in Argyll. Image: Police Scotland.

Oban drivers are being warned about a scam QR code being placed on the side of parking meters.

Police say that when scanned the sticker takes drivers to a fake payment app, where they are asked to input their details which scammers then use.

It also means users won’t have paid the car park operator, putting them at risk of being fined.

Parking meter in Oban
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking the public to be vigilant when using parking machines similar to that in the image.

QR code created by a fraudster to pay for Oban parking

“Some machines have been found with fraudulent QR codes stuck to the sides.

“The QR code, similar to the black-and-white pattern shown, links to a website.

“The website has been created by a fraudster to resemble the PayByPhone app.

The spokesperson added: “When paying for your ticket, check the signage that corresponds with the parking machine below.

“Each car park has its own unique location number, which you must quote when paying.”

According to Argyll and Bute Council’s website, there are four legitimate ways to pay for parking.

You can pay by cash, the PayByPhone app, contactless card payments at the machine, or by calling 0330 400 7275 or texting 65565 with the location number of the parking meter.

