Oban drivers warned of QR code parking payment scam

Oban drivers are being warned about a scam QR code being placed on the side of parking meters.

Police say that when scanned the sticker takes drivers to a fake payment app, where they are asked to input their details which scammers then use.

It also means users won’t have paid the car park operator, putting them at risk of being fined.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are asking the public to be vigilant when using parking machines similar to that in the image.

QR code created by a fraudster to pay for Oban parking

“Some machines have been found with fraudulent QR codes stuck to the sides.

“The QR code, similar to the black-and-white pattern shown, links to a website.

“The website has been created by a fraudster to resemble the PayByPhone app.

The spokesperson added: “When paying for your ticket, check the signage that corresponds with the parking machine below.

“Each car park has its own unique location number, which you must quote when paying.”

According to Argyll and Bute Council’s website, there are four legitimate ways to pay for parking.

You can pay by cash, the PayByPhone app, contactless card payments at the machine, or by calling 0330 400 7275 or texting 65565 with the location number of the parking meter.

