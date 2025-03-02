Revealed: Police spend thousands on disused stations with closed Portlethen depot totalling more than £26k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Police spend thousands on disused stations with closed Portlethen depot totalling more than £26k

Despite being closed, some of the mothballed stations had upkeep costs and still had to pay business rates.

By Chris Cromar
Portlethen Police Station.
Portlethen Police Station closed in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

More than £22,000 of taxpayers’ money has been spent by Police Scotland to maintain a closed-down station in Portlethen.

A freedom of information (FoI) request from the Scottish Conservatives show that seven stations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were closed over the past five years, including Portlethen, which shut its doors in 2023.

In total, £22,288.69 has been spent on the upkeep of the mothballed station since its closure, as well as an additional £4,581.60 in business rates.

£51,497.68 has been spent in rates for Peterhead station which closed in 2020, with a further £11,920.58 going repairs.

Queen Street police station.
Despite being closed in 2021, Police Scotland have to pay nearly £400,000 in upkeep costs for Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

However, the one that has caused the force the most is Grampian Police’s former Queen Street headquarters, which have cost £398,749.09 in upkeep costs since closing in 2021.

Elsewhere across the north-east, since closing last year, £6,004.32 has been paid for the upkeep of Seaton police station in Aberdeen and despite this, £4,880.40 was spent on business rates.

However, Police Scotland defended this and said learning from their “successful” estates transformation in the north-east will “influence” work in other parts of the country.

Liam Kerr MSP.
North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said some of the police estate in the region is “no longer fit for purpose”. Image: ScottishParliament.tv.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr, who represents the north-east at Holyrood said: “Parts of Police Scotland’s estate across the north-east are no longer fit for purpose.

“The force just can’t afford to maintain the fabric of some stations, which have fallen foul of years of centralisation by the SNP.

“That presents a big challenge to officer visibility, which is so important for community policing.

Police ‘stuck with huge bills’

“Police Scotland is still stuck with huge bills for buildings which are no longer used.

“Millions of pounds have been spent over the last five years on some of A Division’s oldest buildings, including almost £1.2m on the old Queen Street HQ before it was sold to Aberdeen City Council.

“The force is still stuck with the cost of upkeep for stations like Portlethen and Peterhead, which should be replaced.

“And, unbelievably, Scottish Government business rates are still being charged to Seaton. This should all be getting spent on training and retaining officers.”

Portlethen Police Station.
Portlethen no longer has a police station. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

In response, the Scottish Government said: “While decisions around police stations are operational matters for the chief constable, Police Scotland continues to dispose of properties no longer fit for purpose or required, while at the same time reinvesting in purpose built properties to deliver modern premises.

“We have more than tripled the policing capital budget since 2017-18 and despite unprecedented challenges to public finances, our draft budget for 2025-26 includes a record £1.62 billion for policing. This includes £75 million of capital funding – an uplift of more than £10m from 2024-2025 – to increase investment in resources and estates.”

Transforming Aberdeen police stations ‘a priority’

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “In 2013, Police Scotland inherited a very large and ageing estate, much of which was not fit for purpose, with high maintenance costs and environmental inefficiencies.

“Necessary repairs and investment have been made over the years to ensure our buildings have met health and safety requirements. However, as we have highlighted for some time, spending money on maintaining and repairing old and inefficient buildings is not best use of public money.

“Over the last several years, transforming the estate in Aberdeen has been a priority.

Marischal College.
Police Scotland have a base at Marischal College. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Buildings which were surplus to requirements were disposed of, including Queen Street station, which was at a point of requiring significant investment to bring it up to modern building standards.

“Our existing buildings at Kittybrewster, Bucksburn, Nelson Street and Nigg all underwent major refurbishment in 2021 to accommodate officers and staff who moved from Queen Street, plus significant investment was made into new premises at Marischal College and Woodhill House.”

