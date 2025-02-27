Aberdeen finance chief says cruise ship tax could help make city a ‘leading visitor destination’

Aberdeen’s SNP finance chief today said introducing a tax on cruise ship passengers could support the ambition of making the city a “leading visitor destination”.

The SNP government today launched a cruise ship levy consultation looking at whether to give powers to areas like Aberdeen to charge such visitors.

The Granite City has become a magnet for cruise ships and there are plans to receive even more this year.

We revealed how Port of Aberdeen is set for its busiest cruise season yet, with 62 confirmed cruise ship visits on the 2025 schedule.

Councillor Alex McLellan, finance convener at the city council, said: “It is positive news that the Scottish Government are consulting on additional power for local government.

“This is something Aberdeen City Council could explore if partners, such as Port of Aberdeen, were supportive.

“There is the potential for such a scheme to help support our ambition for Aberdeen to be a leading visitor destination.”

Cruise ship tax

Meanwhile, Invergordon and Lerwick are among the top five busiest ports in Scotland for welcoming cruise ship passengers.

Analysis shows there were around 1,000 cruise ship visits to Scottish ports in 2024, bringing 1.2 million passengers.

This is an increase of almost 400,0000 per year compared with 2019.

Scotland has already given councils the power to introduce a new “visitor levy” to tax overnight tourists.

But it stopped short of taxing cruise ship passengers who stay on vessels moored in ports rather than in hotel accommodation.

Aberdeen City Council earlier this month voted through a tourist tax plan which would result in an extra £5 being added on top of an average hotel room priced at £70.

The intention behind any cruise ship levy would be for it to apply to those ships that are carrying passengers, on a journey involving two or more nights on the ship.

It is not intended to apply to ferry services in Scotland or those visiting Scotland in private boats or yachts who are not carrying fee-paying passengers.

Orkney Islands Council supports new cruise ship tax

Orkney Islands Council backs the idea of a locally-controlled cruise ship tax – estimating it could be worth over £1 million every year.

A report to councillors states Orkney has seen a 237% increase since 2014, making it the UK’s most popular cruise ship destination.

Such a levy would allow the local authority to mitigate the impact of thousands of tourists on port communities and local infrastructure.

But one possible downside would be an increase in costs to visitors.

Cruise companies could be limited or even deterred from visiting, the council response also states.

The Scottish Government is seeking views on the practicalities of such a levy, as well as the potential market implications and effect on local economies and communities.

The consultation, which opened on Thursday, closes on May 30.