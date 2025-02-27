Aberdeen finance chief says cruise ship tax could help make city a ‘leading visitor destination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Aberdeen finance chief says cruise ship tax could help make city a ‘leading visitor destination’

The SNP government is consulting on whether to give powers to areas like Aberdeen to charge cruise ship passengers.

By Adele Merson
Port of Aberdeen is expecting its busiest cruise ship season yet in 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Port of Aberdeen is expecting its busiest cruise ship season yet in 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s SNP finance chief today said introducing a tax on cruise ship passengers could support the ambition of making the city a “leading visitor destination”.

The SNP government today launched a cruise ship levy consultation looking at whether to give powers to areas like Aberdeen to charge such visitors.

The Granite City has become a magnet for cruise ships and there are plans to receive even more this year.

We revealed how Port of Aberdeen is set for its busiest cruise season yet, with 62 confirmed cruise ship visits on the 2025 schedule.

Councillor Alex McLellan, finance convener at the city council, said: “It is positive news that the Scottish Government are consulting on additional power for local government.

SNP finance convener spelled out the scale of the improvements being promised at Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“This is something Aberdeen City Council could explore if partners, such as Port of Aberdeen, were supportive.

“There is the potential for such a scheme to help support our ambition for Aberdeen to be a leading visitor destination.”

Cruise ship tax

Meanwhile, Invergordon and Lerwick are among the top five busiest ports in Scotland for welcoming cruise ship passengers.

Analysis shows there were around 1,000 cruise ship visits to Scottish ports in 2024, bringing 1.2 million passengers.

This is an increase of almost 400,0000 per year compared with 2019.

Scotland has already given councils the power to introduce a new “visitor levy” to tax overnight tourists.

From left to right, Lord Provost David Cameron and finance convener Alex McLellan waving off the first cruise ship at Port of Aberdeen in May 2023. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson. 

But it stopped short of taxing cruise ship passengers who stay on vessels moored in ports rather than in hotel accommodation.

Aberdeen City Council earlier this month voted through a tourist tax plan which would result in an extra £5 being added on top of an average hotel room priced at £70.

The intention behind any cruise ship levy would be for it to apply to those ships that are carrying passengers, on a journey involving two or more nights on the ship.

It is not intended to apply to ferry services in Scotland or those visiting Scotland in private boats or yachts who are not carrying fee-paying passengers.

Orkney Islands Council supports new cruise ship tax

Orkney Islands Council backs the idea of a locally-controlled cruise ship tax – estimating it could be worth over £1 million every year.

A report to councillors states Orkney has seen a 237% increase since 2014, making it the UK’s most popular cruise ship destination.

Cruise ship in Cromarty Firth.
The MSC Meraviglia leaving the Cromarty Firth on her way to Orkney. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Such a levy would allow the local authority to mitigate the impact of thousands of tourists on port communities and local infrastructure.

But one possible downside would be an increase in costs to visitors.

Cruise companies could be limited or even deterred from visiting, the council response also states.

The Scottish Government is seeking views on the practicalities of such a levy, as well as the potential market implications and effect on local economies and communities.

The consultation, which opened on Thursday, closes on May 30.

Conversation