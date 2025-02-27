New Keystore to open in Ellon soon

A new Keystore is set to open its doors in Ellon soon, with an opening date set to be announced imminently.

Located at 131 Station Road, Keystore Ellon will take over the former Press and Journal paper shop.

The store has promised fresh products, friendly service, and unbeatable convenience.

A date for the opening of the store has not yet been announced.

Plans are in place for changes to the shop-fitting as well as installations of Keystore branding.

Located next to a bus stop, the shop is in an ideal location for shoppers to collect their essentials.

The store’s social media page has encouraged customers to keep their eyes peeled, with an opening date to be announced imminently.

Exclusive deals are set to be on offer to go along with the opening..