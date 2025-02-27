Fire crews tackle blaze at Peterhead industrial estate

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze in Peterhead.

Crews were called to the Dales Industrial Estate minutes before 10am today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances from Peterhead.

Both engines remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews battle fire at Dales Industrial Estate

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called after reports of a fire at the Dales Industrial Estate in Peterhead.

“We mobilised two appliances, both from Peterhead.

“Both engines are still at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.