Red Arrows take to the skies to begin training over RAF Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Red Arrows take to the skies to begin training over RAF Lossiemouth

Pictures show the aerobatics display team practicing formations for their 2025 displays.

By Michelle Henderson
RAF Red Arrows pictured over RAF Lossiemouth
The Red Arrows were pictured flying over RAF Lossiemouth on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage.

Fans of the Red Arrows caught a glimpse of their 2025 display as they took to the skies above RAF Lossiemouth.

The aerobatics display team, which is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, arrived at the Moray base on Monday.

It marks the team’s first visit to Scotland this year, as they prepare for the upcoming display season.

Two Red Arrows aircrafts sid by side.
The Red Arrows began rehearsing their 2025 display routines over RAF Lossiemouth yesterday. Image: Jasperimage

Red Arrows begin training of 2025 display

On Wednesday, eyes were peeled to the skies above the Royal Air Force base as the Red Arrows took off.

The group’s signature red Hawk T1 aircraft stood out in the clear skies overhead, as seven members of the team took part in the 45-minute training session.

Pictures taken in the area show the Red Arrows practising a series of formations and manoeuvres.

Red Arrows in formation.
The Red Arrows practiced their formations overhead. Image: Jasperimage.
Seven Red Arrows aircrafts lined up with smoke flares.
The Aerobatic Team began training in Moray this week. Image: Jasperimage.

Trails could also be seen from the rear of the aircraft as they conducted some of their signature formations.

The group have been flying in and out of RAF Lossiemouth this week as part of their scheduled training programme.

To date, the team have flown more than 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.

Last year they celebrated their 60th season.

Three Red Arrows aircrafts up close.
The Red Arrows pictured on their practice flight over RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.
Seven red arrow aircrafts in formation.
Red Arrows above RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

Conversation