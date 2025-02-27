Red Arrows take to the skies to begin training over RAF Lossiemouth

Fans of the Red Arrows caught a glimpse of their 2025 display as they took to the skies above RAF Lossiemouth.

The aerobatics display team, which is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, arrived at the Moray base on Monday.

It marks the team’s first visit to Scotland this year, as they prepare for the upcoming display season.

Red Arrows begin training of 2025 display

On Wednesday, eyes were peeled to the skies above the Royal Air Force base as the Red Arrows took off.

The group’s signature red Hawk T1 aircraft stood out in the clear skies overhead, as seven members of the team took part in the 45-minute training session.

Pictures taken in the area show the Red Arrows practising a series of formations and manoeuvres.

Trails could also be seen from the rear of the aircraft as they conducted some of their signature formations.

The group have been flying in and out of RAF Lossiemouth this week as part of their scheduled training programme.

To date, the team have flown more than 5,000 displays in more than 57 countries.

Last year they celebrated their 60th season.