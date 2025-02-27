Overturned lorry tank blocks Peterhead roundabout

A lorry tank has overturned onto its side at the Invernettie roundabout in Peterhead.

The lorry is blocking the southbound carriageway towards Aberdeen and has resulted in a build-up of traffic at the roundabout.

The tanker connected to the lorry appears to have burst and photographs show liquid leaking out of the container.

Police were informed of the incident at around 12.40pm today.

Drivers have been encouraged to find a different route.

Police Scotland have released a statement on the incident on social media.

It reads: “Around 12.40pm on Thursday, February, 27, 2025, we received a report that a lorry overturned at Invernettie roundabout in Peterhead.

“The southbound carriageway is closed.

“Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

