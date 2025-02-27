Bucksburn Swimming Pool to reopen ‘by the end of the year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bucksburn Swimming Pool to reopen ‘by the end of the year’

It will come as a boost to Aberdeen swimmers.

By Graham Fleming
The beloved facility is set to reopen by the end of the year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The beloved facility is set to reopen by the end of the year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bucksburn Swimming Pool ‘will reopen by the end of the year’ as work gets under way to restore the leisure facility.

Building surveyors have already visited the pool at the beginning of the year to map out works which are set to get begin in the coming months.

Construction is set to begin in June, with a promise made to open Bucksburn Swimming Pool “by December 2025.”

The £2.1 million project seeks to restore the pool which councillors admitted they were “wrong” to ever close back in April 2023.

The date was revealed during an update at Wednesday’s Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council meeting.

Local councillor for the area Graeme Lawrence shared the news to members to a positive reception.

Take a look around Bucksburn Swimming Pool - the arched skylight could be replaced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Surveyors have already been inside the building before work beginning in June. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Speaking during the bimonthly gathering, he said: “Work begins in June and it’s to be open by December. Surveyors have been in over the past few weeks, getting ready to start.”

He confirmed that an email was sent to Sport Aberdeen, which confirmed the June date for construction to begin.

Speaking later to The Press and Journal, Councillor Lawrence added: “The project is a great tribute to the resilience of the Bucksburn people that they have stood their ground and fought to get their pool back.”

What work needs to be done to Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

The Kepplehills Road venue closed following harsh budget cuts in 2023 that saw funding to operator Sport Aberdeen being slashed.

But, thanks to a large community campaign and a legal challenge threat, the council made a drastic U-turn only months later.

Now, finally, an estimated reopening day has been set.

A community campaign saved the pool from closing. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal was given a tour around the shuttered facility in December last year.

During the tour, our reporter was told about all of the maintenance planned to make the facility one to be used “for years to come” through modernisation.

The council plans to get rid of the retro arched skylight above the welcome area. Replacing it will help keep heat in and water out.

Solar panels are also planned to be placed on the roof.

Meanwhile, the walls are also be fully retiled – with the changing rooms and lockers also due a refresh.

You can read about the full tour in our article here.

Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for comment.

Conversation