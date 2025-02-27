Bucksburn Swimming Pool to reopen ‘by the end of the year’

Bucksburn Swimming Pool ‘will reopen by the end of the year’ as work gets under way to restore the leisure facility.

Building surveyors have already visited the pool at the beginning of the year to map out works which are set to get begin in the coming months.

Construction is set to begin in June, with a promise made to open Bucksburn Swimming Pool “by December 2025.”

The £2.1 million project seeks to restore the pool which councillors admitted they were “wrong” to ever close back in April 2023.

The date was revealed during an update at Wednesday’s Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council meeting.

Local councillor for the area Graeme Lawrence shared the news to members to a positive reception.

Speaking during the bimonthly gathering, he said: “Work begins in June and it’s to be open by December. Surveyors have been in over the past few weeks, getting ready to start.”

He confirmed that an email was sent to Sport Aberdeen, which confirmed the June date for construction to begin.

Speaking later to The Press and Journal, Councillor Lawrence added: “The project is a great tribute to the resilience of the Bucksburn people that they have stood their ground and fought to get their pool back.”

What work needs to be done to Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

The Kepplehills Road venue closed following harsh budget cuts in 2023 that saw funding to operator Sport Aberdeen being slashed.

But, thanks to a large community campaign and a legal challenge threat, the council made a drastic U-turn only months later.

Now, finally, an estimated reopening day has been set.

The Press and Journal was given a tour around the shuttered facility in December last year.

During the tour, our reporter was told about all of the maintenance planned to make the facility one to be used “for years to come” through modernisation.

The council plans to get rid of the retro arched skylight above the welcome area. Replacing it will help keep heat in and water out.

Solar panels are also planned to be placed on the roof.

Meanwhile, the walls are also be fully retiled – with the changing rooms and lockers also due a refresh.

You can read about the full tour in our article here.

Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for comment.