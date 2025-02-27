Aberdeen’s urban park project DELAYED – as work to fix Mitchell Tower could last ‘more than a year’

Repair works to be undertaken at Marischal College are set to delay a £15 million project to turn Queen Street into an urban park.

“Unforeseen” works to repair damage to the A-listed granite building, which are set to get under way in the coming weeks, could take “up to 12 months.”

The works will require construction access through Queen Street, which will temporarily scupper progress into the park – dubbed a “key element” to the council’s city centre and beach masterplan.

It comes after the landmark building has been damaged by seagulls and pigeons.

This “accumulation of debris” by the birds has chipped away at an exterior section of the building on the corner of Littlejohn Street and West North Street.

There has also been particular damage at the structure facing West North Street, to the rear of the building.

The procedure to repair such damage has also become trickier in recent years, due to recent changes in how gutters are cleaned at height.

The mothballed Mitchell Hall has also been subject to water damage, which has caused some flooring to come loose as well as “deterioration” of internal stonework and timber.

Now, Aberdeen City Council and the University of Aberdeen, who own the building, have agreed to pause construction of the new urban park.

In a statement, issued today, they confirmed the lengthy delay to the park’s construction.

Queen Street urban park project delayed

The statement reads: “Maintenance work is currently under way at the Mitchell Tower at Marischal College East.

“It is expected that the unforeseen repair and maintenance programme could take at least 12 months – although this has still to be confirmed pending detailed inspection.

“During this time there will be a requirement for construction access through Queen Street and the site of the proposed urban park to Marischal East and the Mitchell Tower.

“Aberdeen City Council is working closely with the University to ensure that respective programmes do not prejudice or prevent any emergency repair work to be undertaken.

“In order to deliver the most efficient construction programmes for both the repairs to the Tower and the delivery of the urban park, the Council has reprogrammed the construction of the urban park to commence on site once issues with the Mitchell Tower have been addressed.

“Maintaining permanent access to Marischal East and the Mitchell Tower throughout the urban park construction programme would add significant time, cost and complexity to the project, together with risk to new fixtures fittings and new surfaces.

“The Council has therefore agreed to pause the construction programme for the urban park to enable full access to Marischal East to undertake necessary repair works.

“The University is liaising closely with Aberdeen City Council and updating them over progress and timeline of that work.”