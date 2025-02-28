‘Butchery at its best’: High praise for Inverurie butcher at national awards show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Butchery at its best’: High praise for Inverurie butcher at national awards show

John Davidsons Butchers' steaks were the big winners at the Smithfield Awards.

By Jamie Sinclair
John Davidson holding award
The top prizes at the Smithfields were given to John Davidson of Inverurie. Image: John Davidsons Butchers.

A butcher shop in Inverurie has received the highest form of recognition for its quality steaks.

John Davidson Butchers picked up a series of accolades for its products at the prestigious butchery awards show – the Smithfield Awards.

While his steaks won best in their category, the butcher’s Black Rock Mountain ribeye steaks also won best overall product.

The awards are organised by Q Guild of Butchers and are held at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Known as the Diamond Award, John was delighted to receive the accolade for one of their most popular products.

“It’s incredible. That’s the ultimate prize that I think everyone goes there hoping to pick up,” he said.

“I firmly believe that customers base how good you are as a butcher on the quality of your steak and if your steaks are good then the rest of the business will follow.”

Some of the steaks on offer at John Davidsons. Image: John Davidsons Butchers.

Inverurie butchers scoop top awards

Humble in victory, John was quick to praise the other finalists.

He said: “When I was asked to say a few words on what sets my steaks apart, I did question, is it that much better than anyone else’s or is it just my day?

“There wasn’t a bad product there. Everything was top quality, from the best butchers in the country.

“However, it was a clean sweep across the category so I must have done something right.”

Scoring a remarkable 70 points out of a possible 70, the ribeye steak was described by judges as “butchery at its best”.

“When you consider all the different products that were taken in across the competition, to be named the best is something I’m delighted with,” he said.

“It’s reassuring that the products our customers love are receiving recognition at awards like this.

“It’s a testament to our team who always strive for 100%. Winning the award for the best steak and then having our Ribeye Steak crowned as the best product across all categories is of huge importance to us.”

John Davidsons Butchers celebrate

Throughout his career, John has won several awards. Image: Graeme Hart.

John Davidsons Butchers first opened 20 years ago and has won several awards over the years, including being named the best in the UK in 2011.

Throughout this time, Davidsons has worked hard to ensure their products are of the highest quality.

John has also opened a second shop in Elgin and has products available at Dobbies in Aberdeen.

At this year’s Smithfield Awards, the Inverurie business picked up several more accolades:

  • Black Cherry Wood Smoked Collar Bacon – Gold Award
  • Smoked Brisket and Jalapeño Pie – Gold Award
  • Mighty Cheeseburger Pie – Silver Award
  • Kosha Mangsho – Silver Award
  • Boerewors sausages and Venison – Silver Award
  • Wild Berry Burger – Silver Award
  • Farmhouse Pork Sausage – Bronze Award
  • Merguez Sausage – Bronze Award
  • El Gordo BBQ product – Bronze Award

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The Smithfield Platinum Award is our highest accolade and is praise indeed for a product which demonstrated exceptional craft butchery and flavour.

“Winning this award, alongside additional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards is an outstanding achievement for John Davidsons.”

