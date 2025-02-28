‘Butchery at its best’: High praise for Inverurie butcher at national awards show

A butcher shop in Inverurie has received the highest form of recognition for its quality steaks.

John Davidson Butchers picked up a series of accolades for its products at the prestigious butchery awards show – the Smithfield Awards.

While his steaks won best in their category, the butcher’s Black Rock Mountain ribeye steaks also won best overall product.

The awards are organised by Q Guild of Butchers and are held at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Known as the Diamond Award, John was delighted to receive the accolade for one of their most popular products.

“It’s incredible. That’s the ultimate prize that I think everyone goes there hoping to pick up,” he said.

“I firmly believe that customers base how good you are as a butcher on the quality of your steak and if your steaks are good then the rest of the business will follow.”

Inverurie butchers scoop top awards

Humble in victory, John was quick to praise the other finalists.

He said: “When I was asked to say a few words on what sets my steaks apart, I did question, is it that much better than anyone else’s or is it just my day?

“There wasn’t a bad product there. Everything was top quality, from the best butchers in the country.

“However, it was a clean sweep across the category so I must have done something right.”

Scoring a remarkable 70 points out of a possible 70, the ribeye steak was described by judges as “butchery at its best”.

“When you consider all the different products that were taken in across the competition, to be named the best is something I’m delighted with,” he said.

“It’s reassuring that the products our customers love are receiving recognition at awards like this.

“It’s a testament to our team who always strive for 100%. Winning the award for the best steak and then having our Ribeye Steak crowned as the best product across all categories is of huge importance to us.”

John Davidsons Butchers celebrate

John Davidsons Butchers first opened 20 years ago and has won several awards over the years, including being named the best in the UK in 2011.

Throughout this time, Davidsons has worked hard to ensure their products are of the highest quality.

John has also opened a second shop in Elgin and has products available at Dobbies in Aberdeen.

At this year’s Smithfield Awards, the Inverurie business picked up several more accolades:

Black Cherry Wood Smoked Collar Bacon – Gold Award

Smoked Brisket and Jalapeño Pie – Gold Award

Mighty Cheeseburger Pie – Silver Award

Kosha Mangsho – Silver Award

Boerewors sausages and Venison – Silver Award

Wild Berry Burger – Silver Award

Farmhouse Pork Sausage – Bronze Award

Merguez Sausage – Bronze Award

El Gordo BBQ product – Bronze Award

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “The Smithfield Platinum Award is our highest accolade and is praise indeed for a product which demonstrated exceptional craft butchery and flavour.

“Winning this award, alongside additional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards is an outstanding achievement for John Davidsons.”