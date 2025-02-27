Van stolen and driven with doors open in Westhill

A van parked in Westhill was stolen and driven with its doors open on the A944.

Police are appealing for information after a blue liveried Nissan Primastar was stolen from outside a premises on Exploration Way around 8.50am on Wednesday, February 26.

Officers said the vehicle was then driven down Venture Drive, onto the A944 and then Westhill Drive.

It was later recovered at Backhill Wood in Tertowie.

Police explained the van may have travelled with its rear and side doors open.

They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Appeal after Westhill van stolen and driven with doors open

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle.

Constable Angela Stewart said: “From enquiries so far, we’ve been told the van may have been travelling with the rear and side doors open, so it will have been distinctive.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw the van or has any information about its movements to contact us.

“Drivers with dashcams who were in the area around the time, I’d ask you to please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”