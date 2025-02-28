Teen arrested after ‘gun threats’ sent to schools in Moray and the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen arrested after ‘gun threats’ sent to schools in Moray and the Highlands

Police were called after several schools received the malicious email.

By Chris Cromar
Nairn Academy.
A school in Nairn was targeted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a “malicious email” was sent to several schools in the Highlands and Moray.

It is understood the email contained a threat involving firearms.

Police were notified of the incident at around 8.20am this morning.

They received reports of an individual sending an email, believed to be about firearms, to schools in the Forres, Auldearn, Inverness and Nairn.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 8.20am on Friday, February 28, officers were made aware of a malicious email sent to a number of schools in the Nairn, Auldearn, Forres and Inverness area.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

‘Threat to safety’ of pupils

A Moray Council spokeswoman added: “We’re aware of an incident on Friday morning at three schools in Forres involving a threat to safety.

“Police Scotland were involved immediately and the schools involved followed police guidance and standard protocols to deal with the situation, which was resolved swiftly and parents and carers have been updated.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment

Conversation