Teen arrested after ‘gun threats’ sent to schools in Moray and the Highlands

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a “malicious email” was sent to several schools in the Highlands and Moray.

It is understood the email contained a threat involving firearms.

Police were notified of the incident at around 8.20am this morning.

They received reports of an individual sending an email, believed to be about firearms, to schools in the Forres, Auldearn, Inverness and Nairn.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 8.20am on Friday, February 28, officers were made aware of a malicious email sent to a number of schools in the Nairn, Auldearn, Forres and Inverness area.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

‘Threat to safety’ of pupils

A Moray Council spokeswoman added: “We’re aware of an incident on Friday morning at three schools in Forres involving a threat to safety.

“Police Scotland were involved immediately and the schools involved followed police guidance and standard protocols to deal with the situation, which was resolved swiftly and parents and carers have been updated.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment