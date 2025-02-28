Aston Martin stolen in raid at Huntly industrial estate

Two cars were stolen from a premises in the Aberdeenshire town of Huntly last night, police have confirmed.

One of them, an Aston Martin Rapide, was taken from the Steven Road area of the town at around 10pm last night after the thieves targeted a business in the Huntly Industrial estate.

A Land Rover Defender 90 was traced nearby, while the Aston Martin was located in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 10pm on Thursday, February 27, to a report of two cars stolen from a premises in the Steven Road area of Huntly.

“Both vehicles were traced, one nearby and one in Bucksburn.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”