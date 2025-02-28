Emergency services called to A96 after accident north of Huntly

Emergency services are responding to an accident on the A96 north of Huntly.

Paramedics were called around 10am following reports of an incident at Coachford, between Huntly and Keith.

According to Traffic Scotland, the road is restricted in both directions, eastbound and westbound.

Drivers are believed to be experiencing delays.

It is understood the accident involved a car and a van.

At this time it is not known whether there are any injuries.

Firefighters called to A96 accident

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is also at the scene of the A96 accident.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We are in attendance at the A96.

“We got the call at 9:43am.”

“We have two appliances at the scene.”

Three ambulances sent to accident north of Huntly

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 09:37 to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A96, just outside Huntly.

“Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene.”

Police have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

