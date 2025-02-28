Shocking footage shows moment lorry tank overturns at Peterhead roundabout

CCTV footage has revealed the moment a lorry tank overturned at the Invernettie roundabout in Peterhead.

The lorry blocked the southbound carriageway towards Aberdeen and resulted in a build-up of traffic at the roundabout.

Now, footage that captures the incident has emerged and is circulating on social media.

The tanker connected to the lorry appears to have burst and photographs showed liquid leaking out of the container.

Video submitted by Mark Davidson

Drone footage shows officers directing traffic after the incident.

Three police vehicles and the blue overturned lorry tank were filmed on the scene.

At the time, Police Scotland released a statement on the incident on social media.

It reads: “Around 12.40pm on Thursday, February, 27, 2025, we received a report that a lorry overturned at Invernettie roundabout in Peterhead.

“The southbound carriageway is closed.

“Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.”