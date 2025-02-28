New Deer mum thanks air ambulance and medical staff for saving toddler’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Deer mum thanks air ambulance and medical staff for saving toddler’s life

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance helped save the life of one-year-old Cora Wood.

By Ena Saracevic
Katrina holding her daughter, Cora Wood
Katrina with her daughter Cora. Image: SCAA.

An Aberdeenshire mum has thanked medical staff for saving her one-year-old’s life.

Katrina Wood, from New Deer, said she was ‘incredibly thankful’ to the doctors and paramedics who helped Cora.

After the toddler had a series of seizures, mum Katrina awaited specialist medication from their local chemist.

However, before the prescription could arrive, the toddler started fitting again.

Katrina said it was a “race against time” to save her daughter’s life.

‘Every second brought her closer to permanent brain damage or death’

Katrina was alone at home with Cora and her two-year-old daughter when she had to call 999 due to the medical emergency.

The Aberdeenshire mum said: “I tried not to panic but inside I was screaming.

“I knew how serious it was and I knew that every second brought her closer to permanent brain damage or death.

“We had been through so much with Cora that we knew that 20 minutes into a seizure could result in brain damage – longer than that and it could kill her.

“I knew if an ambulance was coming from Aberdeen, they just wouldn’t reach us in time.

“I was terrified. We couldn’t lose her – we just couldn’t.”

Katrina dialled 999 and explained the emergency. They were able to keep her calm while help was on the way.

SCAA helicopter
A Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was sent to the scene. Image: SCAA.

Unknown to Katrina, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) had already taken off from its Aberdeen base with a specialist doctor-led team on board with all the necessary kit, medication and skills to save the little girl’s life.

SCAA crew brought ‘huge sense of relief’ to Aberdeenshire mum

Katrina said: “I had no idea there was a helicopter coming until I heard it landing in a field next to the house.

“Suddenly there were doctors and paramedics taking over and I felt this huge sense of relief.

“It was all a bit overwhelming really.

“I knew they could save Cora and I’ve never been so truly grateful to any group of people in my life.”

After life-saving treatment at the house, Cora was taken by road ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, accompanied by the doctor SCAA had airlifted to the scene.

Three months later, the two little sisters were bridesmaids when their mum Katrina and dad Sandy married and then headed off on a family “honeymoon” to Spain.

Wood family on Katrina and Sandy's wedding day
Katrina and her husband Sandy with their children at the wedding. Image: SCAA.

Shaken by the experience, the family has now moved to be nearer emergency care for Cora should she need it.

The family is also taking part in fundraising for SCAA and Katrina’s workmates at Serica Energy are supporting the charity following little Cora’s scare.

“SCAA brought lifesaving help to Cora within 15 minutes of my initial call,” she added.

“Without them we could have lost our little girl.

“They saved her life – how can you ever repay that?

“They brought her back to me and probably saved my life as well.

“Everyone wants to help ensure they’re available for the next little one that needs them.”

Conversation