New Deer mum thanks air ambulance and medical staff for saving toddler’s life

An Aberdeenshire mum has thanked medical staff for saving her one-year-old’s life.

Katrina Wood, from New Deer, said she was ‘incredibly thankful’ to the doctors and paramedics who helped Cora.

After the toddler had a series of seizures, mum Katrina awaited specialist medication from their local chemist.

However, before the prescription could arrive, the toddler started fitting again.

Katrina said it was a “race against time” to save her daughter’s life.

‘Every second brought her closer to permanent brain damage or death’

Katrina was alone at home with Cora and her two-year-old daughter when she had to call 999 due to the medical emergency.

The Aberdeenshire mum said: “I tried not to panic but inside I was screaming.

“I knew how serious it was and I knew that every second brought her closer to permanent brain damage or death.

“We had been through so much with Cora that we knew that 20 minutes into a seizure could result in brain damage – longer than that and it could kill her.

“I knew if an ambulance was coming from Aberdeen, they just wouldn’t reach us in time.

“I was terrified. We couldn’t lose her – we just couldn’t.”

Katrina dialled 999 and explained the emergency. They were able to keep her calm while help was on the way.

Unknown to Katrina, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) had already taken off from its Aberdeen base with a specialist doctor-led team on board with all the necessary kit, medication and skills to save the little girl’s life.

SCAA crew brought ‘huge sense of relief’ to Aberdeenshire mum

Katrina said: “I had no idea there was a helicopter coming until I heard it landing in a field next to the house.

“Suddenly there were doctors and paramedics taking over and I felt this huge sense of relief.

“It was all a bit overwhelming really.

“I knew they could save Cora and I’ve never been so truly grateful to any group of people in my life.”

After life-saving treatment at the house, Cora was taken by road ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, accompanied by the doctor SCAA had airlifted to the scene.

Three months later, the two little sisters were bridesmaids when their mum Katrina and dad Sandy married and then headed off on a family “honeymoon” to Spain.

Shaken by the experience, the family has now moved to be nearer emergency care for Cora should she need it.

The family is also taking part in fundraising for SCAA and Katrina’s workmates at Serica Energy are supporting the charity following little Cora’s scare.

“SCAA brought lifesaving help to Cora within 15 minutes of my initial call,” she added.

“Without them we could have lost our little girl.

“They saved her life – how can you ever repay that?

“They brought her back to me and probably saved my life as well.

“Everyone wants to help ensure they’re available for the next little one that needs them.”