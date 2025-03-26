Rosemount salon owner in bins battle as businesses question council’s waste policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosemount salon owner in bins battle as businesses question council’s waste policy

Fionna was slapped with a £500 fine after the local authority said she did not have an adequate waste system in place.

By Chris Cromar
Fionna Kinghorn.
Fionna Kinghorn has been fined £500 by Aberdeen City Council for not having business waste arrangements in place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Rosemount businesses have hit out after being “threatened” by Aberdeen City Council about waste collections in the area.

Fionna Kinghorn, who has owned Salon 225 on Rosemount Place for nearly six years, spoke to The Press and Journal about the “bad experience” she has had with the local authority since summer last year.

The hairdresser says she is unhappy with the council’s waste policies and has been left with a £500 fine – which she is refusing to pay.

It is alleged that some of the businesses on the street were “threatened” with fines if they did not sign up for business waste collections in October.

This came months after council officials told owners they should not be using residential bins without paying.

Options include paying £4 per month (£208 annually) to use residential bins or have their own wheelie bins.

Fionna Kinghorn.
Ms Kinghorn has had her salon on Rosemount Place since 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The businesswoman thought this did not apply to her due to having little waste and she was shocked when she was fined last month for not complying with the rules.

Fionna told The P&J she was visited by a council senior compliance officer last month.  She claims they told her she received emails – like other businesses – warning her to get it sorted, although it transpired that they were not sent to her.

She claims “she never got them” and they were sent to a woman who rents a chair at the salon.

Salon 225.
Salon 225 garners little rubbish. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Visit from council officials ‘rude’

The business owner from Ellon described the visitors as “rude” and “very threatening”.

She claims he told her: “We’re here to impose a £500 fine because you haven’t complied with the business bucket.”

“They are (Aberdeen City Council) saying that regardless of who they’ve sent the emails to, I’ve still got to pay this £500 fine because it’s my own fault.”

The Salon 225 owner usually takes the little rubbish she has home due to the nearby bins being full.

“Other shops have got all the buckets out the front, so I just thought they’re probably not going to bother with me because I don’t have enough waste,” she said.

Miss Kinghorn feels the situation is “very unfair” and that she has been “picked on”.

She says she has salon-owning friends in other parts of the city centre who use residential bins with no issues.

She insists she does not mind paying £4 per week to use the residential bins as it is “not expensive”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are in contact with the business owner and would not comment further on a legal process.”

Other businesses paying for bins in Rosemount

However, she feels it does not make sense, saying: “I’m using residential bins, I’m paying to use the bins that I would have been using anyway.”

Owner of hairdresser La Reve, Debbie Rose, is now having to pay to use bins despite never having to in the 15 years that her business has been running on Rosemount Place.

“All of a sudden, randomly, these two people came in and said I had to start paying for bins because they were being abused,” she told The Press and Journal.

Debbie Rose.
Ms Rose was shocked when she had to start paying for business waste. Image: DC Thomson.

Ms Rose added: “If the bins were overflowing I wouldn’t put my rubbish out, I would just keep it here.”

Rosemount Gallery owner Mark Gask opened up in Rosemount in September 2023.

He says he has been “inundated” with emails about fines.

Calling the bin situation a “council money-making exercise”, he says he does “understand” the reasons behind it.

Mark Gask.
Mr Gask wants solutions from the council rather than just words. Image: DC Thomson.

Rosemount businesses get visits from council over bins

He claims council officials made two “random” visits to the premises last summer to enquire about the bin situation.

Describing it as being “bullyboy tactics”, Mr Gask wants solutions from the council and not just words.

“We have some practical issues, such as where do we keep the bins? They never came up with a solution for us.

“I understand there’s a plan, there’s a problem, but a solution would be handy,” he said.

Mr Gask added: “This is a time when the council should be supporting businesses, not having more red tape.

“We’re all paying enough anyway. We’re in desperate times in retail and these additional costs are just frankly challenging,” he said.

What is the waste policy?

The council’ls website tells business owners: “Your duty of care for waste means that you have a legal responsibility to make sure that your businesses waste is stored, transported, recycled, and disposed of in a way that does not harm the environment.

“If we believe you carried out a specific action, or failed to carry out an action in contravention of commercial waste regulations, you could be issued with a fixed penalty notice of up to £500.”

When did the council bring in these waste changes to the Rosemount area?

“All businesses have a legal requirement to manage their waste and recycling appropriately and comply with Waste (Scotland) Regulations 2012 and are responsible for understanding and complying with their legal responsibilities. The council supports businesses to build knowledge of and awareness of these legal responsibilities.”

Information about waste regulations is available online.

