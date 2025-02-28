AWPR partially closed after A90 crash

The AWPR bypass has closed after a crash on the A90.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash at around 12pm today.

The bypass has closed near the Cults and Peterculter turn-off.

Motorists are being diverted and officers remain on the scene.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Currently, it has not been confirmed if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

