Fit for a King and a President? Royal invitation could see Trump meet Charles at Balmoral Castle

Has King Charles invited President Trump to attend Balmoral for an unprecedented second state visit?

During Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent visit to the White House, he handed an invitation from the King to the President.

Images of the letter addressed to the President suggest that Trump visit his golf course at Turnberry before heading to either Balmoral Castle or Dumfries House in Cumnock.

Traditionally, second-term US presidents are not offered state visits and have instead been invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, usually at Windsor Castle.

The President is no stranger to Aberdeenshire, with his Trump International Golf Course in Balmedie.

His Majesty suggested Balmoral as a good option should Trump be heading to his Menie Estate.

Is Trump heading to Balmoral for a royal visit?

The President held up the letter, which opens with references to the “challenges faced across the world”, and the “vital role” each of their respective nations has to play in them.

The letter goes on to say: “There is much on both Estates which I think you might find interesting and enjoy – particularly as my Foundation at Dumfries House provides hospitality skills-training for young people who often end up as staff in your own establishments!

“Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second State Visit to the United Kingdom.

“As you will know, this is unprecedented by a US president. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content.

“In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud.”

Upon reading the letter, Trump described the invitation as a “great, great honour” and “really something”.

Trump accepts King’s royal invitation

The 47th President accepted the invitation and stated the visit would take place “when diaries allow”.

This would be Trump’s second state visit as President after accepting Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The former Apprentice star has links to Scotland through his mother Mary Anne Smith MacLeod who was from the Isle of Lewis.

Trump’s heritage resulted in many checking to see if they had familial links to the President after his first election in 2017.

Recently, the Press and Journal found that genealogists on the island have seen far less interest from potential relatives in 2025.