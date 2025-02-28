Fit for a King and a President? Royal invitation could see Trump meet Charles at Balmoral Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fit for a King and a President? Royal invitation could see Trump meet Charles at Balmoral Castle

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered the letter during his visit to the White House yesterday.

By Jamie Sinclair
Starmer and Trump holding letter from King at White House
Trump has accepted the royal invitation. Image: Shutterstock.

Has King Charles invited President Trump to attend Balmoral for an unprecedented second state visit?

During Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent visit to the White House, he handed an invitation from the King to the President.

Images of the letter addressed to the President suggest that Trump visit his golf course at Turnberry before heading to either Balmoral Castle or Dumfries House in Cumnock.

Traditionally, second-term US presidents are not offered state visits and have instead been invited for tea or lunch with the monarch, usually at Windsor Castle.

Trump holding up letter from King Charles
The President held up the letter for all to see. Image: Carl Court/ PA Wire.

The President is no stranger to Aberdeenshire, with his Trump International Golf Course in Balmedie.

His Majesty suggested Balmoral as a good option should Trump be heading to his Menie Estate.

Is Trump heading to Balmoral for a royal visit?

The President held up the letter, which opens with references to the “challenges faced across the world”, and the “vital role” each of their respective nations has to play in them.

The letter goes on to say: “There is much on both Estates which I think you might find interesting and enjoy – particularly as my Foundation at Dumfries House provides hospitality skills-training for young people who often end up as staff in your own establishments!

“Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second State Visit to the United Kingdom.

King's letter to Trump
The letter sent from the King to the President. Image: PA Wire.

“As you will know, this is unprecedented by a US president. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content.

“In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries, of which we are both so proud.”

Upon reading the letter, Trump described the invitation as a “great, great honour” and “really something”.

Trump accepts King’s royal invitation

Starmer and Trump sitting side by side
Trump described the offer as a “great, great honour”. Image: Carl Court/PA Wire.

The 47th President accepted the invitation and stated the visit would take place “when diaries allow”.

This would be Trump’s second state visit as President after accepting Queen Elizabeth II’s invitation to Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The former Apprentice star has links to Scotland through his mother Mary Anne Smith MacLeod who was from the Isle of Lewis.

Trump’s heritage resulted in many checking to see if they had familial links to the President after his first election in 2017.

Recently, the Press and Journal found that genealogists on the island have seen far less interest from potential relatives in 2025.

