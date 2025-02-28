George Boyne to retire from Aberdeen University after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

George Boyne to retire from Aberdeen University after seven years

George Boyne described his role as principal as the "privilege of a lifetime".

By Jamie Sinclair
George Boyne at Aberdeen Uni
George Boyne's retirement will mark the end of a seven-year stint as principal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Principal of Aberdeen University, George Boyne, has announced he will retire from his role later this year.

Mr Boyne’s seven-year stint in the position will come to an end in December shortly after his 70th birthday.

He has described his time working at the historic Old Aberdeen campus as the “honour of a lifetime”.

Since becoming principal in 2018, Boyne has overseen the university’s considerable rise up through national rankings.

He has also tackled challenges faced by the institution such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Last year, he spoke to The Press and Journal about  mounting financial challenges – even suggesting he would consider selling his historic home on campus if it would help the university.

George Boyne at the Aberdeen University campus
Mr Boyne called the role a “privilege of a lifetime”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “It has been the honour of my life to be the internal advocate and external ambassador for the extraordinary range of very high-quality work that is carried out in the Schools and Professional Services at the University of Aberdeen.

“It has also been a privilege to lead the development of our academic and financial strategies during this eventful time in higher education.”

George Boyne announces retirement from Aberdeen University

Mr Boyne continued: “We have made very strong progress on a wide range of activities including student recruitment, student employability, research funding, research impact, and regional and global partnerships; and most fundamentally, the creation of new knowledge and scientific discoveries.

“I will miss the university very much but the time is now right to pave the way for a successor.

“In December I will be five months beyond the seven-year term of office as principal that I accepted in 2018, and two months beyond my 70th birthday.

“The sevens in my professional and personal life are in close alignment.”

George Boyne pictured in his office on the Old Aberdeen campus
December will see the end of Principal Boyne’s tenure. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Julie Ashworth, senior governor of the University’s governing body, University Court, has thanked Mr Boyne for his “outstanding” service.

She said: “I would like to express my deepest thanks to George for his unwavering commitment to the university.

“He has achieved an enormous amount in seven years and clearly leaves the university in a very strong position to attract outstanding candidates.

“Our financial position is stable, our research awards grew by 30% last year, student satisfaction is consistently among the best in the UK, and we have achieved our highest ever UK rankings.

“I wish him the very best for the rest of his tenure.”

Conversation