George Boyne to retire from Aberdeen University after seven years

Principal of Aberdeen University, George Boyne, has announced he will retire from his role later this year.

Mr Boyne’s seven-year stint in the position will come to an end in December shortly after his 70th birthday.

He has described his time working at the historic Old Aberdeen campus as the “honour of a lifetime”.

Since becoming principal in 2018, Boyne has overseen the university’s considerable rise up through national rankings.

He has also tackled challenges faced by the institution such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Last year, he spoke to The Press and Journal about mounting financial challenges – even suggesting he would consider selling his historic home on campus if it would help the university.

He said: “It has been the honour of my life to be the internal advocate and external ambassador for the extraordinary range of very high-quality work that is carried out in the Schools and Professional Services at the University of Aberdeen.

“It has also been a privilege to lead the development of our academic and financial strategies during this eventful time in higher education.”

George Boyne announces retirement from Aberdeen University

Mr Boyne continued: “We have made very strong progress on a wide range of activities including student recruitment, student employability, research funding, research impact, and regional and global partnerships; and most fundamentally, the creation of new knowledge and scientific discoveries.

“I will miss the university very much but the time is now right to pave the way for a successor.

“In December I will be five months beyond the seven-year term of office as principal that I accepted in 2018, and two months beyond my 70th birthday.

“The sevens in my professional and personal life are in close alignment.”

Julie Ashworth, senior governor of the University’s governing body, University Court, has thanked Mr Boyne for his “outstanding” service.

She said: “I would like to express my deepest thanks to George for his unwavering commitment to the university.

“He has achieved an enormous amount in seven years and clearly leaves the university in a very strong position to attract outstanding candidates.

“Our financial position is stable, our research awards grew by 30% last year, student satisfaction is consistently among the best in the UK, and we have achieved our highest ever UK rankings.

“I wish him the very best for the rest of his tenure.”