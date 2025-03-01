Two men charged after cannabis products recovered in Inverness

Two men have been charged after cannabis products were recovered at an address in the Slackbuie area of Inverness.

In total, products estimated to be worth in excess of £1,000 in value, as well as cash and other drug related items were seized.

A drugs search warrant was executed by police, with assistance from both response policing and CID on Thursday, February 27.

Posting on Facebook, Police Scotland Highland and Islands declared it was a “busy evening yesterday for our community beats team in Inverness”.

The two men who were arrested and later charged in connection with the drugs find have since been released, but are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.