‘Very high’ risk of wildfires in Aberdeenshire as warning issued

A “very high” risk warning for wildfires affecting large parts of the north-east have been issued for the coming days.

Residents in Aberdeenshire, Moray and large parts of the northern Highlands have been warned not to light any outdoor fires between Saturday and Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) service have warned that, during this time, bone-dry vegetation can “easily” provide fuel for out of control fires even in cold conditions.

It is the first warning of its kind which has been issued this year.

The warning came via an online update from the SFRS, where area commander Michael Humphreys explained the reason for the heightened risk.

He has called for all in these areas to “act responsibly” during the warning.

He said: “At this time of year in early spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.”

He added: “Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

Warning comes after weeks of wilful fire-raisings

The news comes after fire fighters have been forced to fight an epidemic of deliberate fire-raisings across Aberdeen last month.

The worrying February trend came to a head when The Press and Journal covered four deliberate blazes over the course of five days.

Fires at Dyce Academy, Tillydrone, Bridge of Don, Rosemount and Den of Maidenscraig put unnecessary strain on the emergency services during that time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Andrew Wright, at the time, added: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

Speaking to The P&J, senior fire officer for Aberdeenshire and Moray, Andrew Wright has previously called for all people not to “endanger themselves and others” by playing with fire.

He said: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.”

He added: “We would always ask young people not to engage in any trends that can endanger themselves or others, damage property or impact the availability of firefighters to attend emergencies.”

How do wildfires start?

Wildfires, according to the SFRS, are defined as large, uncontrolled outdoor fires that can exceed 1,000 square metres in area.

An 100 square metre stretch of gorse at Brimmond Hill near Aberdeen went ablaze back in May 2024.

Another one was also recorded near the A85 at Argyll where 500 square metres of grass and gorse was set ablaze in the same month.

On their website, they have shared some of the more common causes of wildfires.

Unattended flames – barbecues, campfires, and bonfires can all be dangerous if left unattended.

Glass bottles – Sunlight shining through an unattended bottle can focus heat on flammable surfaces, such as grass.

Cigarettes – Careless disposal can spark a fire in dry conditions.

More information is available from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service webpage.