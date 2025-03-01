‘Very high’ risk of wildfires in Aberdeenshire as warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very high’ risk of wildfires in Aberdeenshire as warning issued

People in the north and north-east of Scotland have been urged not to light fires outdoors.

By Graham Fleming
Brimmond Hill fire.
A wildfire which occurred at Brimmond Hill last year. Image: Fubar News.

A “very high” risk warning for wildfires affecting large parts of the north-east have been issued for the coming days.

Residents in Aberdeenshire, Moray and large parts of the northern Highlands have been warned not to light any outdoor fires between Saturday and Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS) service have warned that, during this time, bone-dry vegetation can “easily” provide fuel for out of control fires even in cold conditions.

It is the first warning of its kind which has been issued this year.

The warning came via an online update from the SFRS, where area commander Michael Humphreys explained the reason for the heightened risk.

He has called for all in these areas to “act responsibly” during the warning.

He said: “At this time of year in early spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.”

Some areas in the north and north-east have been deemed “high-risk.” Image: SFRS

He added: “Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

Warning comes after weeks of wilful fire-raisings

The news comes after fire fighters have been forced to fight an epidemic of deliberate fire-raisings across Aberdeen last month.

The worrying February trend came to a head when The Press and Journal covered four deliberate blazes over the course of five days.

Fires at Dyce Academy, Tillydrone, Bridge of Don, Rosemount and Den of Maidenscraig put unnecessary strain on the emergency services during that time.

Scottish fire and rescue appliance, vehicle fire in Aberdeen
The fire services have urged caution over the coming days. Image: Stock.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Andrew Wright, at the time, added: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.

Speaking to The P&J, senior fire officer for Aberdeenshire and Moray, Andrew Wright has previously called for all people not to “endanger themselves and others” by playing with fire.

He said: “Deliberately setting fires is not only reckless, but it can damage communities and endanger lives.”

He added: “We would always ask young people not to engage in any trends that can endanger themselves or others, damage property or impact the availability of firefighters to attend emergencies.”

How do wildfires start?

Wildfires, according to the SFRS, are defined as large, uncontrolled outdoor fires that can exceed 1,000 square metres in area.

An 100 square metre stretch of gorse at Brimmond Hill near Aberdeen went ablaze back in May 2024.

Another one was also recorded near the A85 at Argyll where 500 square metres of grass and gorse was set ablaze in the same month.

On their website, they have shared some of the more common causes of wildfires.

  • Unattended flames – barbecues, campfires, and bonfires can all be dangerous if left unattended.
  • Glass bottles – Sunlight shining through an unattended bottle can focus heat on flammable surfaces, such as grass.
  • Cigarettes – Careless disposal can spark a fire in dry conditions.

More information is available from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service webpage.

