Man charged after police dog injured in Aberdeen disturbance

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen that left a police dog injured.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm yesterday in the Seaforth Road area of the city, when police received a report of a man in possession of a knife.

Police officers, as well as a dog handler, attended the scene, with the man being arrested using specialist tactics to protect the public and officers from harm.

Police Dog (PD) Zeus, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, was injured, taken to a vet and was subsequently released following treatment.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and released into police custody.

He was charged with various offences, including one under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 3.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Seaforth Road was closed at the junction with Park Road for investigation work to be carried out and reopened at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Police: ‘Our thoughts are with PD Zeus and his handler’

Superintendent Ross Kelly said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Thankfully no officers were injured.

“Our thoughts are with PD Zeus and his handler and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. Police dogs are an important and valuable resource and attacks on them will not be tolerated. Our dog branch plays a crucial role in keeping people safe and we cannot overstate the value that these highly skilled animals bring to policing.

“Officers remain in the area for public reassurance and anyone with concerns can approach them or call us on 101.”