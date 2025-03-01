Georgia Toffolo announces impromptu marriage to James Watt aboard north-east fishing boat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Georgia Toffolo announces impromptu marriage to James Watt aboard north-east fishing boat

"Toff" posted pictures of the surprise ceremony online, calling it "the best day of her life".

By Graham Fleming
The pair seemingly got married today in an impromptu service. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram
Georgia Toffolo has announced an impromptu marriage to James Watt today on board a north-east fishing boat.

Former Made in Chelsea star, “Toff,” shared the shock news alongside Watt by posting a series of pictures of the surprise service seemingly held today in Gardenstown, Moray.

She posted seven pictures this afternoon aboard Watt’s vessel, which shows her in a white gown and veil, and Watt donning fisherman’s overalls.

Pictures also show the pair sharing a kiss, with the post captioned the “best day of my life – the day I became your wife”.

The duo, who got engaged in October, split their time between the north-east and London, with Toff, 30, sharing her admiration for the region, including its array of local businesses.

The news was announced on social media today. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram
Now, the ex-I’m a Celebrity contestant said she has tied the knot between her and the BrewDog co-founder in the place she has “fell in love with” over the past two years.

The service was reportedly held in private, with the promise of a bigger ceremony with friends and family coming later.

Her post continued: “March 1 will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife.”

Watt donned fishing overalls while Toff was in a white gown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram
She added: “We eloped! Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6 degrees Celsius. Wind: 17 knots north-westerly. Location: North East Scotland.

“To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!”

James Watt also confirmed that a Scottish honeymoon will take place soon.

Celebrity duo married after Ellon engagement

The news follows the couple’s engagement, held in Ellon, back in October last year.

Held at DogTap in the Aberdeenshire town, also speaking on Instagram she said her and her now-reported husband “danced for hours”.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
The announcement also follows Watt’s recent LinkedIn post where he joked about delaying his marriage to Toffolo for tax reasons.

In December, he took to the social media site to ask for advice, as if he married Toff within three years it would mean he would become a “connected person”, resulting in being no longer eligible for Enterprise Investment Scheme tax relief.

However, the Aberdeenshire businessman later confirmed to the social media platform that he was “clearly joking” and was not thinking of delaying the wedding.

