Georgia Toffolo announces impromptu marriage to James Watt aboard north-east fishing boat

Georgia Toffolo has announced an impromptu marriage to James Watt today on board a north-east fishing boat.

Former Made in Chelsea star, “Toff,” shared the shock news alongside Watt by posting a series of pictures of the surprise service seemingly held today in Gardenstown, Moray.

She posted seven pictures this afternoon aboard Watt’s vessel, which shows her in a white gown and veil, and Watt donning fisherman’s overalls.

Pictures also show the pair sharing a kiss, with the post captioned the “best day of my life – the day I became your wife”.

The duo, who got engaged in October, split their time between the north-east and London, with Toff, 30, sharing her admiration for the region, including its array of local businesses.

Now, the ex-I’m a Celebrity contestant said she has tied the knot between her and the BrewDog co-founder in the place she has “fell in love with” over the past two years.

The service was reportedly held in private, with the promise of a bigger ceremony with friends and family coming later.

Her post continued: “March 1 will forever be the best day of my life – the day I became your wife.”

She added: “We eloped! Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6 degrees Celsius. Wind: 17 knots north-westerly. Location: North East Scotland.

“To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you soonest!”

James Watt also confirmed that a Scottish honeymoon will take place soon.

Celebrity duo married after Ellon engagement

The news follows the couple’s engagement, held in Ellon, back in October last year.

Held at DogTap in the Aberdeenshire town, also speaking on Instagram she said her and her now-reported husband “danced for hours”.

The announcement also follows Watt’s recent LinkedIn post where he joked about delaying his marriage to Toffolo for tax reasons.

In December, he took to the social media site to ask for advice, as if he married Toff within three years it would mean he would become a “connected person”, resulting in being no longer eligible for Enterprise Investment Scheme tax relief.

However, the Aberdeenshire businessman later confirmed to the social media platform that he was “clearly joking” and was not thinking of delaying the wedding.