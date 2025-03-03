Exclusive: Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs to headline as Aberdeen Tall Ships festival line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs to headline as Aberdeen Tall Ships festival line-up revealed

They will play at a purpose-built 7,000 capacity venue on Regent Quay.

Deacon Blue.
Deacon Blue will perform on July 21. Image: Cameron Brisbane.
By Chris Cromar

There may not be a ship called Dignity in the line-up for this year’s Tall Ships Races – but the anthem of the same name will be blasting at Aberdeen harbour on the festival’s opening night.

Deacon Blue will join the Kaiser Chiefs to headline the event this summer, performing for thousands at the outdoor arena.

The band, whose most famous hit “Dignity” is about a worker dreaming of buying a boat, will play as the Granite City hosts for the first time since 1997.

They will be supported by Banchory-born Calum Bowie, who played Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Belladrum last year.

The acts will take to the stage for the Quayside Concerts, which will take place at the 7,000-capacity venue being built at Peterson Seabase on Regent Quay.

The space will also host free daytime concerts and events.

Tall Ships festival line-up revealed

Kaiser Chiefs.
The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to the Granite City.

Deacon Blue will kick off the music on July 18, the day the Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen.

Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs will take to the stage on July 21, the day before they depart.

Ministry of Sound Classical and Tide Lines are the other headline acts for the four  open-air gigs that will provide an “epic soundtrack” to The Tall Ships Races this summer.

On July 19, Ministry Of Sound Classical and its 30-strong orchestra will have thousands of fans dancing the night away with live orchestral performances of the greatest hits from the Ministry of Sound.

Calum Bowie.
Calum Bowie will support Tide Lines. Image: Supplied.

Indie-folk stars Tide Lines will play a free gig as a “thank you” from event organisers to the people of Aberdeen on July 20.

Ricky Ross.
Ricky Ross of Deacon Blue performed at the 2011 Tall Ships.

Deacon Blue frontman, Scottish music legend Ricky Ross, said the band are thrilled to be part of the Tall Ships Races in the Granite City.

He said: “We last played the Tall Ships festival back in 2011 (in Greenock) and loved it, we’re very happy to be asked back and really looking forward to another great night under the stars in Aberdeen later this year.”

Tickets for concerts

The Tall Ships Races have been brought to the Granite City for the first time in 28 years by Aberdeen City Council, Port of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Inspired and they all expect tickets for the Quayside Concerts to be snapped up.

They are urging fans to buy tickets when they go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, March 5 and they are expected to be in high demand by eager music lovers wanting to experience these unique gigs.

Aerial view of freight yard at Port of Aberdeen
Peterson Seabase freight yard on Regent Quay will be transformed into a music venue during the Tall Ships. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

Tickets for the three paid gigs will cost £45 each, with a bundle of all three concerts available for £110.

As well as online, tickets will also be available in person from Aberdeen Box Office at both the His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall.

‘Promises to be something magical’

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “Can you imagine Deacon Blue leading 7,000 people in a rendition of Dignity with all those beautiful vessels as a backdrop?  That promises to be something magical.”

Chief executive of the Port of Aberdeen, Bob Sanguinetti added: “The line-up is incredible and it’s another reason why Aberdeen is the place to be this summer for locals and visitors from across the country.”

