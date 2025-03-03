Exclusive: Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs to headline as Aberdeen Tall Ships festival line-up revealed

There may not be a ship called Dignity in the line-up for this year’s Tall Ships Races – but the anthem of the same name will be blasting at Aberdeen harbour on the festival’s opening night.

Deacon Blue will join the Kaiser Chiefs to headline the event this summer, performing for thousands at the outdoor arena.

The band, whose most famous hit “Dignity” is about a worker dreaming of buying a boat, will play as the Granite City hosts for the first time since 1997.

They will be supported by Banchory-born Calum Bowie, who played Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Belladrum last year.

The acts will take to the stage for the Quayside Concerts, which will take place at the 7,000-capacity venue being built at Peterson Seabase on Regent Quay.

The space will also host free daytime concerts and events.

Tall Ships festival line-up revealed

Deacon Blue will kick off the music on July 18, the day the Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen.

Leeds rockers Kaiser Chiefs will take to the stage on July 21, the day before they depart.

Ministry of Sound Classical and Tide Lines are the other headline acts for the four open-air gigs that will provide an “epic soundtrack” to The Tall Ships Races this summer.

On July 19, Ministry Of Sound Classical and its 30-strong orchestra will have thousands of fans dancing the night away with live orchestral performances of the greatest hits from the Ministry of Sound.

Indie-folk stars Tide Lines will play a free gig as a “thank you” from event organisers to the people of Aberdeen on July 20.

Deacon Blue frontman, Scottish music legend Ricky Ross, said the band are thrilled to be part of the Tall Ships Races in the Granite City.

He said: “We last played the Tall Ships festival back in 2011 (in Greenock) and loved it, we’re very happy to be asked back and really looking forward to another great night under the stars in Aberdeen later this year.”

Tickets for concerts

The Tall Ships Races have been brought to the Granite City for the first time in 28 years by Aberdeen City Council, Port of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Inspired and they all expect tickets for the Quayside Concerts to be snapped up.

They are urging fans to buy tickets when they go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, March 5 and they are expected to be in high demand by eager music lovers wanting to experience these unique gigs.

Tickets for the three paid gigs will cost £45 each, with a bundle of all three concerts available for £110.

As well as online, tickets will also be available in person from Aberdeen Box Office at both the His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall.

‘Promises to be something magical’

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “Can you imagine Deacon Blue leading 7,000 people in a rendition of Dignity with all those beautiful vessels as a backdrop? That promises to be something magical.”

Chief executive of the Port of Aberdeen, Bob Sanguinetti added: “The line-up is incredible and it’s another reason why Aberdeen is the place to be this summer for locals and visitors from across the country.”