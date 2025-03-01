Man, 40, who died after collision with ambulance on the A96 named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 40, who died after collision with ambulance on the A96 named

The 40-year-old died in hospital shortly after the crash.

By Graham Fleming
Police car on A96
Police at the scene on the A96 after the incident. Image: Jasperimage.

A 40-year-old-man who died in a collision with an ambulance on the A96 in Moray has been named as Gary Dewar.

Dewar, from Lhanbryde, died after a crash which occurred on Saturday February 22 involving the emergency service vehicle near Barmuckity, east of Elgin.

The services attended around 3.30am that day, and transported him to hospital, where Dewar died a short time later.

Now Police Scotland have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward, as enquiries into the incident continue.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family and friends at this difficult time. They have asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A96 near Elgin around the time of the incident, to get in touch.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0494 of the 22 February, 2025.”

Conversation