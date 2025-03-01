Man, 40, who died after collision with ambulance on the A96 named

A 40-year-old-man who died in a collision with an ambulance on the A96 in Moray has been named as Gary Dewar.

Dewar, from Lhanbryde, died after a crash which occurred on Saturday February 22 involving the emergency service vehicle near Barmuckity, east of Elgin.

The services attended around 3.30am that day, and transported him to hospital, where Dewar died a short time later.

Now Police Scotland have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward, as enquiries into the incident continue.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gary’s family and friends at this difficult time. They have asked that their privacy is respected.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue and I would urge anyone that was driving on the A96 near Elgin around the time of the incident, to get in touch.

“I would appeal again to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0494 of the 22 February, 2025.”